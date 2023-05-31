Nellie May Maude was 8 years old when her father plopped her down on the bar in a tavern in Colorado. It was 1900 and that’s when her father took his wife and three children to Colorado, going there to find Gold but that did not pan out. By the 1870s Colorado’s Gold Rush days were over. Still, he was excited by stories told and headed out with his family. He was a difficult man.
To have money for the train ride home, Nellie May Maude sang hymns for tips until there was enough to buy railroad tickets for the family of five and they could return to Iowa.
Her family lived in the Chesterfield area of Des Moines. Nellie’s chores included walking over the railroad viaduct to go milk the cow and carry that pail of milk home, morning and evening.
Nellie May Maude did not have an easy childhood. At one time, it was better for her to go down the road and live with her aunt.
When Nellie’s mother died, her father had her mother buried in a pauper’s grave. That heartbreak was taken care of by the man Nellie married in 1911. Jim had her mother exhumed and reburied with a headstone in Chesterfield Cemetery.
James Clifford and Nellie May Maude eventually became my grandparents.
In the next years, Nellie May Maude gave birth to their eight children at their home. No small achievement!
She sang around the house. By the time she heard a song three times, she could sing that song and play the piano accompaniment. She had no lessons but was a natural.
Nellie May Maude was there when I was born. I asked Mom about that—she was Nellie May Maude’s first child. Mom told about that day and then said “Well, the only other person there at your birth was your Grandma Nellie, my mother, and she was terrified. She had had all eight of her babies at home but when you do that, someone else takes that newborn off to bathe and swaddle and then bring the baby back to the mother. You were going to be the very first minutes-old child for whom she would be responsible.
She took the dining room table and put in all of the leaves. She had that table as big as it could get. Then she covered it all with bath towels. She set that little basin right in the middle. She wanted to be sure that if you flipped over and made a break for it, she would have time to race around the table and stop you. She was terrified.
“I held you when you were born and of course I counted toes, fingers, nose, ears and such and remarked on how very perfect you were then we gave you back to your father and he took you downstairs to your Grandma. She gave you your first bath and swaddling.
Pretty soon, your Grandma brought you back to me. Evidently you had behaved pretty well for her.”
Twenty years later, in 1960, Grandma Nellie made my wedding gown. Mom paid $12.50 for the material—white peau de soie and Grandma sewed the gown and gloves.
Nellie May Maude with her egg noodles was the main figure, for me, for the holiday dinners and for the annual Reunions—all day affairs with 50 or so there.
At one time, Grandma Nellie wanted her own money. She waited until Grandpa went to work, told Betty to stay in the house, and figured out how to start the car and back it out and pull it into the garage again until she could drive. The car still belonged to her husband.
After he retired, Grandpa Jim “helped” Grandma Nellie cook. One time too many he added salt to her noodles (which she had already salted) and ruined them. Next morning, Grandma got dressed, put on her hat, and caught the bus when they lived on E. 29th Street. She went downtown and got a job at S. S. Kresge Company Department Store. She was head of her department in three months. She worked there until her retirement.
After grandma and grandpa were fully retired, they traveled a bit—Texas in the winters and on to Mexico and Cuba. Along with in-laws, Daisy and Ray, one time they joined a caravan to Mexico pulling small trailers. Nellie, though a teetotaler, drank beer along with others as they had been advised not to drink water. And, later when she was ill with heart problems, she took a tablespoon of whiskey prescribed by her doctor. She said neither of those counted for her drinking alcohol.
Then, when Cuba was still under Batista, in 1959, Jim wanted to go to Cuba. Nellie said she would not go unless it was by boat. Final plan was that they would fly to Cuba and came back to Florida by boat. Jim spent trip back in cabin trying not to vomit. Nellie was at front on boat, reveling in the wind and water. While in Cuba their taxi drivers told them that there was going to be a revolution. They weren’t home very long when Castro took over.
Susan, first and oldest granddaughter and my big sister, said when the first moon mission took place, Susan was sitting in living room with Jim and Nellie. Grandpa and Susan were fascinated by the landing. Grandma was sitting in rocker, reading her Bible and telling them that it was fake, that God would not permit it to happen.
They came to see my husband and I and our sons when we lived near Houston, Texas right after the First Walk on the Moon.
After that first walk on the Moon, the Command Module was brought back to the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston and put on display. Houston was Mission Control. You could climb up stairways and look into the CM. You could touch this marvel.
My husband was working at the MSC (later named the Johnson Space Center) and I had been employed but left to have my second baby and be at home with Dan and Chris. When family came to visit, we took them to the exhibits.
One day on a visit from Grandpa Jim and Grandma Nellie, my husband went to work and the boys and I took Grandpa and Grandma to see the space exhibit.
This was in the heavy traffic of Houston. At one point I mentioned casually “I should have said take that exit…” and was going to continue and say “but the next one will work too.” Grandpa made a turn across the median, took the entrance ramp as an exit and kept driving. I was very, very careful about directions after that—and very, very wide awake!
We went to the exhibit and Grandpa and Grandma looked at and touched the CM. They were informed but not overly excited. Then we went to Gulf Gate—an enormous shopping mall near Houston.
That mall was so huge that there were two live longhorn steers in a pen in one area and kitty corner from that pen was a covered wagon. Grandma Nellie May Maude walked right up to that covered wagon and said “This is just like the one my family came to Iowa in except the little chest was over there and the covering was oilcloth rather than canvas.” She said it matter-of-factly.
I added my amazement about the covered wagon to my observation of their reaction to the spacecraft to my ebbing adrenaline rush from Grandpa’s driving and those memories stayed with me until the age of emails years later.
I use maemaude as my email because if anyone could make the transitions from covered wagon to space flight to the Internet, it would have been my grandmother, Nellie May Maude. And “Mae” instead of “May?” That’s for another great in my life.