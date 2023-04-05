I have a wooded lot in a wooded neighborhood. From that lot, I have had six mature trees removed as they became diseased. Those who treat and trim and save trees are to be valued for enriching our environments but there is a time for a diseased tree to be removed.
We saw that with Dutch Elm Disease, air borne needle drop for the Colorado Blue Spruce and we are seeing it now with Emerald Ash Borers.
The backyard neighbors have begun to landscape beautifully, including trees.
The neighbor on one side has a whole line of mature trees along the lot line. They are of various kinds and beautiful season after season. I’ve seen silent, single-file deer move along my lot line for the apples on one of those trees.
The neighbor on the other side is troubled by my living, healthy, strong white pine. He had a dead tree removed recently. His tree remover, asked if he could cut the limbs of my white pine. They extend over the lot line although way up in the air. He could use that chain saw and remove them.
I asked if he could first build a barrier to prevent the oxygen and other health-giving products of my living tree from spreading into that yard. He said “Oh” or something and left.
The limbs of the white pine do not touch that lawn or roof or deck or garden. Storms and such have removed low limbs but only on one side. Hmmm.
I have lived in Iowa farm country, in Des Moines, in Hurricane country south of Houston, in Iowa City, and in Waverly since 1976. This house in this location is the only place trees have been knocked into my yard from a neighbor’s. One damaged tree fell on top of my house. One much-managed and cut tree was struck by lightning and that blew sheets of bark over into my yard, stabbing them vertically a foot or so into the lawn. One apple tree missed my house by about an inch as the diseased, worm infested trunk gave way. And still I have not sent someone over to evaluate and offer to chain saw the remaining trees at that place.
There is a time to remove a diseased tree.
This neighborhood has been infested heavily with emerald ash borers. I am not an arborist but I think the saturation level of emerald ash borers might be a logical explanation for the death of that ash. I think at least 5 huge, fully mature and infested ash trees were removed along this street in the last 2 or 3 years by neighbors. Thank you.
There is a time to remove a diseased tree.
I had my ash removed when it had a split crown and began to be a potential problem.
When planting or replacing a tree, you can learn the shape and size of the tree when mature and plan accordingly. If you are planting without understanding how much your tree will grow, your new tree may not be as well placed as you wish.
My gingko should have a long and comfortable life as planned when planted. The red maple is a joy to behold and loved by the birds. The red maple was young when I moved here 22 years ago and was well-sited for neighborhood trees already in place. The white pine was mature by then.
We will enjoy the health of the remaining ash trees, this Spring if they have escaped the borers with the aid of the neighbor’s treatments and woodpeckers so busy in the trees in the neighborhood.
As you add trees to the health-giving plantings around you, are you pleased by the shade, the oxygen, the removal of greenhouse gases, the filtered water, and the wildlife brought your way by trees?
The Nature Conservancy says these six reasons might help us value trees.
#1: Trees eat the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
#2: Trees boost our mental health while raising our physical health.
#3. Trees clean the air so we can breathe more easily.
#4: Trees give a home to the wildlife.
#5: Trees cool down your life, and could even save it.
#6: Trees filter your water, making your drinking supply cleaner and more reliable.
I want to breathe better. There are freely growing, greatly loved, health-giving trees in my neighborhood.
Strangely enough the only branches cut or broken on the white pine are on one side of the tree. Strange how the wind blows, isn’t it?