Here’s an exercise I used in creating narrative with enough detail to meet a need. Perhaps this is something you will enjoy thinking about as you seek a good deal on that car.
We began with the idea that if someone said, “I can sell you a brand new basic standard car right now and I will only charge $500.”
You would say, “I’ll take it.”
Then the salesperson would say, “Sign right here and pay the $500.” You would and then he would say, “Now pull your truck and trailer around the back and we’ll load that car up for you.”
You would say, “But, I wanted to drive it home.”
He would say, “I can make that possible, Lady, but four wheels will be extra and I’m going to have to charge you for that.”
You would say, “Wheels are extra?”
He would say, “Yes, and I suppose you’ll want tires on all those wheels?”
You would say, “I’ll need tires.”
He would say, “Ok, Lady, I can do that but tires are extra and I’ll have to charge for that.”
Then he would say, “Ok, now where is your tow rope?”
“Tow rope? Didn’t you just add wheels and tires?”
“Sure did. Sounds like that’s not enough for you, though. Sounds like you want an engine?”
“Sure, Lady, and I can do that but I’ll have to charge for that. And will you be wanting a steering wheel as well?”
“Yes, I’ll have to have a steering wheel.”
“OK, Lady, we can do that but a steering wheel is extra and I’ll have to charge for that. Let me just take a minute to set up the spreadsheet to keep track of all these extras added to the basic standard $500 new 2012 car. That spreadsheet is extra and I’ll have to charge for that of course.”
“Now, will you be standing up to drive? Some folks like seats…”
“Seats? Doors? Windows? Roof? Are those all extra?”
“Well, yes, Lady. You know a brand new $500 basic standard car is only basic standard after all.”
Smile a bit then go shopping with what you really are wanting and being offered in mind.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.