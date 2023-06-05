It was time for that doctor’s appointment and making it through the road repairs had become part of almost every trip. First time, I tried 218 to Waterloo. Blocked and electronic GPS kept sending me round and round back to same blocked exit. I turned off all help and made my way reading street signs!
Next trip, I took 63 and that was the day of the fatal accident so suddenly the highway was blocked but there were no detour signs so we knew something had happened recently and it was not highway repair. Two had been killed and two others injured in that accident. Finding another way was not a problem by comparison.
I wanted to be there for the full Healing Story Alliance Zoom session that evening but had to back up a bit for other important events. Gas and groceries were important stops.
There was the community service event at Pizza Ranch by the Bremer County Historical Society. I do appreciate BCHS—isn’t that a beautiful wall repair on the museum and a fine example of taking good care of our community? And, I love that salad bar plus all the choices for meals (and visiting) at Pizza Ranch.
Just before that and after that doctor’s appointment, The Revolutionary Dames Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Girl Scout Troop 2527 had placed about 57 United States flags in Harlington Cemetery honor of those who had been DAR members. Memorial Day honors many important in this country’s history and in our own lives.
I made it for the last portion of the HSA gathering. That session was about being welcoming. Wherever and whether in person or online, everyone was welcoming for every event.
I’ll be telling online soon with memories encouraged by Memorial Day so practicing has taken some time. This story is about Nellie May Maude (Weaver) Fredregill, an ordinary extraordinary woman 1892-1973, and my grandmother. After the telling, we’ll have time to speak of other women with “May” or “Mae” in their names.
At one event, we were to line up and then give our names to be told where to go for the next class session. I stepped up and said “Patricia Coffie” and the clerk looked startled.
She said “What did you say?” I repeated my name and she said “Oh, I thought you asked if I had had coffee and I could not think why you would ask!”
My mother-in-law was Mae Coffie and once she went to her new neighbor’s with cookies and said “Welcome to the neighborhood, I’m Mae Coffie next door.”
The neighbor said “OK, just let me get my coat and I’ll come right over.” She thought Mae had said “I’ll make coffee.” They did get together and have coffee and become best friends.
These two ladies are the inspirations for my email. I’m certain each had days when they too had a bit too much to do but moved along and accomplished a great deal.
In the meantime, the books I wrote a while back are being made available again online through the National Storytelling Network. These are the indices to the national storytelling publications. People wondered why I would create such things and I still say they remain the best 300 pages and more word games ever.