Memorials to Harry Belafonte—music, activism and the Muppets—inspired me to think back over music and moments in my life.
Dad sang Blue Tail Fly, Yellow Rose of Texas, Man on the Flying Trapeze. I sang them too. Mom read poetry—almost like singing.
“Sweet Hour of Prayer” from childhood when I would walk to Christian Church for Sunday service. I loved having a hymnal so much more than being dominated by today’s monster screens.
Attended event recently with monster screen in front and was asked to move closer for presentation/discussion which would not use monster screen. Those screens dictate where we sit and if you want to change that and screen is not going to be used, turn it off! He did.
Baptism in Christian Church—organ music I’m sure but no idea what. Ears filled with water…
Wedding in Christian Church and bells ringing from Methodist Church as we walked back down the aisle. Christian Church had no bells but Methodist Church (where my new husband belonged) did and so a phone call and those bells rang out in celebration.
Teaching junior high in 1963. If student brought lyrics to class, we used them in our grammar lessons. Joan Baez was one favorite. Talked a bit too about other music and why we responded to being talked down to in bad language.
Church exchanges while in Friendswood, Texas. We belonged to the Methodist Church and I was active in bringing about church exchanges with a Baptist Church. The evening when their choir came to visit, my son was only 3 and had gone to sleep in my lap waiting for them to come. Finally, they arrived and entered the sanctuary where we waited. Their lead singer began immediately acapella with a full-throated “JESUS” and my son shot about 3 feet into the air!
Sons were baptized in Presbyterian Church by their great grandfather minister. Music? Think I was concerned about other things than remembering the music.
Johnny Cash and his music had a beat that meant I could get work done! Still listening.
Jackson Browne in the 70’s with “Running on Empty,” “Late for the Sky,” “For a Dancer.”
Just do the steps that you’ve been shown
By everyone you’ve ever known
Until the dance becomes your very own
No matter how close to yours
Another’s steps have grown
In the end there is one dance you’ll do alone
Pipe Organ and Uncle Kenny’s Visit. Does Neuman Auditorium still have that huge pipe organ?
“Rock of Ages” for the last rites for so many.
Storytelling Troubadour
At Northlands in 1981, Ken Oguss sang his ballad of the freshwater whale or “Farewell Superior Sperm” with its rousing chorus.
Colorado’s got the Rockies
Boston’s got the sea
LA’s got the people
Minnesota’s got to be.
Said his grandfather was killed in a whaling accident. Decoy fell on him.
At the Northlands’ Conferences through the years, good-by hugs were chanted to:
We are the old people,
We are the new people,
We are the same people,
Deeper than before.
An amazing concept suggesting we had been changed by our gathering, sharing, and caring. Do we need more of this?
Yes, I did go to one Rock Concert complete with crowd behavior, drugs, smashing, sex, and I think music. I was watching the activity more than listening to the music. Once was plenty.
Willy Claflin sang
Shadows are falling, farewell to the sun
The moon’s on the mountain, this day is done
I know it’s late, you’ve got places to go
I know
Just tell me one more story before you go.
Bill Harley brought this after his visit to freshly warring peoples
Lord of all the nations
I cannot tell you the depth of the hatred
But I believe love lasts longer.
Tom T. Hall touched my heart
Are you going away
With no word of farewell
Will there be not a trace left behind?
You know I could have loved you better
Didn’t mean to be unkind
You know that was the last thing on my mind.
I listen now to songs and stories I have loved for a long time. Today’s music? Means to others what mine meant to me. I listen to and sing along with that which I still love.