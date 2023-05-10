Whew! May 6, 2023—what a day. I wanted to go to the Firemen’s Pancake breakfast but I hesitated due to the rain. I know I can send a gift.
Next, I went to the Civic Center for the meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society. We shared family history in story. One day, I hope we’ll share sources if you want to capture your own family history.
The Art Walk included Kiwanis tubs of Legos. I have family that includes one child fascinated by the old Legos. Not the ones with pre-shaped people and vehicles, etc. but the simple Lego blocks. His room had shelving floor to ceiling for his Lego creations. He taught himself how to make people and vehicles and fantastic ships. He grew up to be an expert in shaping things to make use of every inch on space ships. He is quite successful due to parents who supported his childhood play and those Legos.
Wartburg’s music department was well represented. I stopped to mention my Grandmother Nellie May Maude who was a natural with song and piano. In 1900 at the age of 8, her father put her on the bar in a tavern in the Colorado gold fields, played out by about 1870, and she sang hymns for tips until the family of 5 had the money for train fare for 5 back to Iowa. She continued to sing and play the piano in her life.
The Art Walk was a damp but lovely time to see friends, great art, and order from food trucks.
Now, I walked downtown businesses. I had lunch at the Wild Carrot—quiche is one favorite.
Then I explored the Waverly Market. Beautiful and with a bingo card plus item after item of individual artistry. I stopped by the decorated-cookie booth and chatted long enough to find she would take a special order. I’m still carrying business cards so she has my information and we’ll finalize that order.
After that, I bought groceries. I thought I still had coffee but I was out and that is not good for me.
And all through the day and the evening, we walked in the beauty of this spring. That brought to mind lyrics I remember as “Spring is busting out all over.” Yes, I remember the original by Rogers and Hammerstein was “June is busting out all over.” but it is still May and I also remember the latter.
I did some research about the dandelions so dazzling in so many lawns. As I understand dandelions and the research available on them; before the invention of lawns, people praised the golden blossoms and lion-toothed leaves as a bounty of food, medicine and magic.
Herbicides used on lawns to kill dandelions take a terrible toll on wildlife. The dandelion-free yard with a bird feeder is working at cross-purposes. Back to the events.
Come evening, I attended the International Club at Wartburg and their Culture Show in Neuman Auditorium. A beautiful presentation of cultural treasures in song, dance, movement, and spoken word. Saw many from Wartburg and the community there to celebrate.
Many had other family and news events to include and enjoy on that beautiful day. What did you do?
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.