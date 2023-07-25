Stress Test? Oh, yeah.
Unusual happenings make me think “Better ask!”
My knowledge of auto mechanics and medicine are about equal—each consists of realizing something is strange and deciding to ask the experts.
So there I was faced with the stress test to examine the cause for the heart pounding incidents in resting phase after a walk. Same daily walk but different reaction three times and so I needed to ask.
No morning caffeine of any kind. No food after midnight. Comfy clothes. Allow three hours. No driver necessary. And on day the city would be seal-coating my street and I would not be able to drive on my street possibly from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
And on day I would be telling on Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Call on day before to tell me appointment set for 7:45 a.m. That’s good as that’s a shorter time to do without coffee and food! Besides, I can leave about 7 a.m. for Health Center and take stories to practice in lounge while waiting so seal-coating not such a problem. Not bad all in all.
Health Center is newly remodeled and sparkling with all waiting areas in a line outside all the specialized suites—locked to the waiting areas.
1. Went to Registration desk at 7:15 a.m. for 7:45 a.m. appointment. Two people there and one hears my name and birth date and doctor I think I am to see and she says she will walk me to the correct waiting area and she does. General Surgery Suite waiting area. No one is in yet. I do what I’ve been told and wait.
2. Staff comes about 7:30 a.m. and speaks to me asking why I am there. I tell her and she says you need to be in waiting area for cardiology and she walks me there.
3. I wait and then I try the suite door but it is locked.
4. A woman in blue comes out down the line of waiting areas and asks why I am there. I say stress test and she goes back into cardiology suite.
5. Wait there until another patient comes and he has a piece of paper. I say, “Wonder if I should have a piece of paper too.” Soon staff member, Mallory, comes out to waiting area and asks why I am there. I tell her and she says, “You need to go to Registration Desk.” It is now 8:15 a.m. and I say that’s where I started an hour ago. She walks me to Registration Desk and says when you finish here, you need to go to Radiology waiting area. I wait to register with the one woman there.
6. Registration Desk woman asks name, birth date, and finds me. Then she says you need to go with him now. I say but… But he takes me to a registration cubicle. I am now finding this humorous and say to him, “You are number five or so in staff I have spoken with and followed and for whom I have obeyed directions in the hour I have been trying to keep my appointment.” He smiles and tells me he will see to it that he is last before my appointment. He does the standard questioning of name, birth date, insurance, address. Then he prints papers, keeps them, and walks me to Radiology waiting area.
7. Mallory from Cardiology comes and takes me to an examination room and explains the procedure to be followed and fills out questionnaire on last food etc. She inserts IV.
8. One more staffer comes in to run the equipment and an ARNP comes to talk to me and supervise. Now it is me on table, hooked up, and three staffers taking care of me—warm blanket, explanations, etc. I am feeling good and relaxed and I talk—no surprise there. I tell them I am a professional storyteller. They make the usual assumptions about fairy tales for children and I help them understand storytelling is that and so much more. I tell them about my body of medical tales including the one I can’t do in detail because when the nurse said, “We’ll stick a needle in your eye,” I stopped listening. I also told one of the telephone call stories about auto mechanics and me. One was married to an auto mechanic and was definitely going to tell that one to her husband. In the meantime, the tests are running and they are checking this and that.
9. Now I am led out to another waiting area where I am to drink a bottle of water. Then yet another staff member takes me out to the mobile machine in the parking lot where he and I ride up the elevator to the back of the truck and I stretch out on the bed and he explains, makes certain I am in right position and sends me into then back out of the machine. He then walks me back to the waiting room.
10. Mallory brings the coffee and blueberry muffin now and I wait 30 minutes before he comes to take me back for the follow-up scan then brings me back and says I am good to go home and do not have to check out.
I have enjoyed these travels as some sort of game where I am the piece to be moved. I did make two of them smile when I said I had been in the waiting areas so long I had observed that they needed to bring the decorator back to have the tags removed from all of the furniture as some pieces were still tagged. Both laughed and said they hadn’t noticed. Every blue-garbed staffer was extremely thoughtful and pleasant. Why not enjoy where I can?
I leave for lunch out and then, at 12:30 p.m., drive by to see if I can use my street yet. Yes! No equipment or work yet so I drive home, park in garage, and continue preparations for the storytelling.
The storytelling is renewing and fun.
Was the whole day a souped-up version of a stress test? That’s how I’m going to see it. No one was hushed and fearful so think all will be well. Just know sometimes you must ask the experts.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.