I love to eat out—not fancy, just good food generously served and with friends. I have favorites on the menus at many of Waverly’s restaurants. The vaccination and/or masks necessity for me in this Pandemic means drive-up service for the most part. These are surely terrible times for many businesses and I appreciate the clever work-arounds so many have developed.
Friends of the Library Fundraiser in cooperation with Cafe 506 was appreciated by my friends and I on the second Tuesday in Sept. I appreciate all that Friends do for library services in Waverly.
Besides that, I appreciate the wonderful drive-up arrangements at the Senior Center. Clearly marked drive leads to first stop where you give your name and choose whether you want the bottle of water and cutlery. Since I’d be joining my friends at their home, I said I would not need either. How wonderful to have the choice to reduce waste!
Then with walkie talkie, your name and order are sent ahead to pick-up and pay stop. Then on out the clearly marked route.
At my friends home, we had the pleasure of unloading that bright red reusable bag filled with our three lunches. Six items each! Generous servings of hot sandwich, corn salad, vegetable soup, crunchies for the soup, cake and ice cream. What a delightful adaptation to share lunch in safety with friends while participating in a fund-raiser for a group whose work I support.
My friends and I examined the containers and found compostable carriers for sandwich and soup and ice cream. Recyclable plastic containers for salad and cake. Reusable plastic bag for crunchies. And that big bright red reusable bag for groceries and other purchases in the future. Included a card about Friends and next month’s lunch plan.
We loved the meal, the planning, and the price not to mention the fundraising in place. Pretty sure we’ll go back.
Here’s something I would like to appreciate.
In the morning of Sept. 15, after 6 am, I lost computer Internet connection. So no contacts through Internet. No iCloud—that wonderful thing that will always provide access to everything I have created so I was told. No nothing. Think I could go to another computer access site and access the iCloud items but not from home until connection was restored about two hours later. That was sobering.
Hulu was suddenly out for two days on TV. Netflix worked. Both are streaming services.
In these times, I begin by thinking I must have done something wrong. Checked and am current on payments and no one else can physically touch my set-up but I worried about hacking. Both services became active as mysteriously as they had become inactive.
For other questions, contacted experts here and in Cedar Falls, even those under my three year care contract only to find my questions are evidently too trivial? for any reply but no reply. Yes, I know there are bigger jobs and more important questions than mine for all of the computer techs but just say so.
1. This computer with its nicely color coordinated case, has duplicates of all documents and shows me 732 photos that I cannot do anything but see. I cannot put them in a document or on desktop or in email. There is a 3 step (HA!) program to use from online to fix the Picasso problem but I’m not going to do that.
2. New Trash allows me to drag things from desktop but then asks “DELETE EVERYWHERE.” EVERYWHERE? Seems a little extreme. Does that mean the photo will also be deleted from Photos?
3. Everything is duplicated. Saw something about a program called “Gemini” that promises to remove exact duplicate documents. Is that good?
I could ask the yellow pages Geeks-on-Site or what appears to be Voldemort’s cousin online but those are leaps into the dark and I want someone real and here.
Received this exact quote “That’s Volodymyr, Head of MacPaw Customer Relations Service is here!” Ah, no.
At this point in complaining about the computer, I can hear my mother saying: “Ah, you’d holler even if you was hung with a new rope!” Maybe I need a computer tech service titled “Computer Works” with a subtitle of “Little Old Ladies Welcome.” I could really appreciate that.
It must be time to be patient and keep learning. After having Internet go out, I see how much I have come to rely on the connections that only work on my equipment with that connection live and well.
I see too how precarious our communication and our economy are with so much having moved to online during this Pandemic. The new normal is still a work in process.
Power out or connections down? Wow. Much more to think about.