Just found out I won second place in the written portion of the Missouri Liars’ Contest. Won first a couple years ago. Must be out of practice.
I do appreciate the update on the Library Project as shown in this paper. Planning and the story-sharing sessions in the building, in the gardens, and at the Farmer’s Market are great. Have loved being able to access the Flat Stanley books and those by Dean Koontz—even in large print. And I do love that photocopier with help from staff.
Always good to have a rundown of local groups and meetings in the newspaper.
Love the 3000 some stories in the Bremer County Historical Society Museum. Did you get that? It is the Bremer County Museum. I find new stories of figuring things out and getting things done in that county museum every time I visit.
In 1982, the Cedar River Storytellers Festival, centered in Waverly, was expanded from one day of storytelling for children to three days of storytelling for everyone. This festival began in 1975. I had been involved since 1976, fell in with Northlands Storytelling Network in 1981, and knew storytelling could be for everyone.
Regional and the college covered the costs for meals, snacks, and handouts. There was no cost to attend anything. Regional library administrator, college instructor, and public library director worked as much as was necessary, setting up, placing signs and cleaning up—whatever it took. Listeners pitched in as soon as they saw what needed to be done.
The Mayor proclaimed “Storytelling Days.”
All requests for a storyteller in the community for those three days were answered. We had spaces at no charge at the public library, college, schools, and churches. We had outdoor locations as well.
The first coffee house concert was held on the Wartburg College campus that Friday night. Spontaneous call and response was possible. In my story, I told of thinking I had things well in hand when I returned to UIowa for a graduate degree only to find that my 10-year-old son was hopping freight trains and my 6-year-old son was stacking brush against our apartment house under the fire escape and lighting fires. As I told, my son then 13, called out “But, Mom, you said not to light fires in the woods!” Now I had more than what happened—I had some of the why! And the audience loved the interplay.
We told stories sitting in the grass on the college commons. No microphone. All welcome. “Molly Whuppie” and other tales had all the space, sunshine and shadow they needed and listeners joined casually as the stories were told.
On Saturday afternoon, we held the Liars’ Contest on the Courthouse Lawn with local lawyers as the judges. Liars and listeners came from far and near. Just sitting in the grass.
On Saturday night, at midnight, we told ghost stories in the cemetery. I had permission for us to use the still only-dirt-and-grass hill. Parks and Recreation hauled in an old outhouse and turned it over at the bottom of the hill. We rigged a generator inside and stuffed the privy with insulation to keep the sound down. That line ran up the hill to provide a plug for the microphone and another for a single light. Tellers volunteered their stories and our local undertaker volunteered to be the emcee. He had his own formal vampire attire.
At 11:30 p.m., all was in place at that slightly damp and plenty shivery midnight. We waited to see if anyone would come. Within minutes, headlights could be seen in a steady line out of Waverly, up from Waterloo and Cedar Falls and all along every winding road in the cemetery. People walked to the hill and huddled on their blankets in anticipation. As stories were told, the huddling and shivering grew in appreciation. We think more than 300 people could have been there—it was too dark to count.
Midnight in the cemetery led to a midnight telling at the library for the next 25 years.
On Sunday morning, at the closing breakfast, Michael Cotter told his story of the Killdeer. Bev Lind, one of the founders of the CRST Festival, wept and said “I’ve been co-sponsoring this storytelling thing for nine years now, and at last I understand what storytelling is.”
Cedar River Storytelling Festival ran from 1975 through 2000. CRSTF lost out to the need for more “education for teachers” at the college, computerizing Iowa’s libraries for the Regional Library staff and the exhaustion of a second public library building project (both on time and in the black) for me. The library building at 15th and Bremer opened in 1998.
I continue to celebrate story as oral narrative to answer the longing so well identified by storyteller Willy Claflin so long ago.
“Shadows are falling, farewell to the sun
The moon’s on the mountain, this day is done
I know it’s late, you’ve got places to go
I know
Just tell me one more story before you go…”