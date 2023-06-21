I’ve been asked to tell stories at my 65th High School Reunion. 65th! 37 in class and 14 made it last year. Here’s hoping. 65th!
We’ll celebrate surviving and stories, as we did last year.
We’ll tell of embarrassing times and I think these are right for the telling.
All in my class knew my boyfriend from the class ahead of ours.
It was the first New Year’s Eve party date for me. I was 16.
He kept saying he was not going to take me home after the party. I thought he was joking.
When the party ended at about 12:30 a.m. we got in his ‘54 Ford and he drove to his home.
Turned out his mother and my mother had decided we would not be safe driving the gravel road out to cross the unmarked railroad tracks just before the turn into the lane to my farm home. They had called at the party to tell my date he would take me to his home.
His father slept in my date’s room, my date slept on the couch, and I slept with his mother! She and I shared that double bed and she loaned me one of her nightgowns!
Were we the same size? Not even close!
Was I upset? Oh, my. I had some words when I reached home New Year’s Day and spoke to my mother!
In 1956-57, that one and only boyfriend played in all sports. One of his buddies who chose football but not basketball or baseball, took my boyfriend’s car and me to all the away games. Once he stopped at his home and while there introduced me to his folks and his aunt. John said, “This is Frazier’s girl and she is going to be a teacher.”
The Aunt leaned close then turned back to my Steady’s friend, John, and said, “She don’t look that smart.”
1957 was the year my front, top, right tooth root was killed by a dentist. This was my senior year in high school. I could keep the tooth but it would turn black or I could have a one-tooth partial plate. This was one of those no choice, choices. Mom said, “Pull the tooth and do the partial plate.” That took six weeks to complete. Front tooth and senior year.
Mom said, “Don’t worry about it. I’m sure no one even notices.”
Then six weeks later when the partial was finished and installed, my mother said, “Oh, I’m so glad. You looked like an old drunk who fell down and broke her tooth out on a whiskey bottle!”
I played with that partial. I would drop it down inside my mouth and stick it out for the amusement of my little brothers and sisters. I would turn it around in my mouth just out of idle fiddling around and one day, Miss Smith called on me when I had it resting on my tongue backwards. The plate has the tooth and many sharp points where it fits tightly to the contours of your mouth. I nearly choked to death but I did not spit it out. Senior year in high school and all.
My steady boyfriend was a nice boy, received good grades, and was one of the sports heroes. He remained my steady all through my junior and senior years of high school and clear through college although by then he was my husband. This steady made the tooth thing easier.
Let me close with an Iowa storyteller’s three magic wishes for you and your families.
I wish that my stories might remind you that you have stories of your own to tell.
I wish that you might come together over lunch or supper or anytime and share your stories.
And I wish that we all might know at least once more, a time when the memories are good and the telling is better and just maybe, entertaining, at that 65th high school reunion.