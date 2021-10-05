I went Disco dancing only once. My date was a man I had met at a library conference. He was a library board member in another town.
He was also recently divorced after 12 years of marriage. He had shown up lost and sad at my place the night of the divorce. He slept on the couch.
He was depressed and sure that no one (besides me) would ever want to date him. I told him that once the word was out, he would need a ball bat to keep the women away.
On his birthday, he asked me to dinner and dancing. At the dinner, I gave him a gift-wrapped shiny blue aluminum baseball bat. We left for the Disco, laughing.
The place was crowded so he had me sit at the only vacant two-person table while he went to the bar for our drinks. He came back and had barely put the drinks down and taken his seat when a woman appeared between us.
She said to him, “Dance with me.” I smiled about the ball bat.
He said, “Oh, I don’t think so.”
She insisted. He said, “I don’t know if I can even dance. I’ve been inside for the past 12 years.”
She said, “I don’t care if you’ve been in prison or not. I just want one dance and your girlfriend won’t care.”
He said, “She’s not my girlfriend.”
She said, “Whatever. She won’t care.”
He said, “She’s my girlfriend’s sister.”
She said, “I don’t care! It is just for one dance!”
She kept her back turned to me. I smiled and smiled and drank my Coke. Now, he tried to tell her the absolute truth.
He said, “She’s my date and she’s a librarian. I’m a preacher and I’ve just been divorced after a 12-year marriage. I haven’t been in prison. We came to talk and dance.”
Now, she became really loud and really angry. The story she did not believe was the true one. The one she made up and he fed and allowed to build was the one she wanted to believe. She screamed back at us all the way to the other side of the dance floor. “It’s not very nice to lie to people who only ask for one dance!”
I really was a librarian and he was a preacher with a ball bat. Neither of us could dance but the thing about Disco was that with the strobe lights, mirror ball, mirrored walls and loud amps – you did not have to know how or even move at all. The surrounding wall of sound and the moving lights made you look like you were dancing anyway.
