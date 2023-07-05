So that we escape the who’s dead or dying thing, I have a handout of 39 pages of stories and photos plus a 10-question game to see who can identify who said or did what. The answers are all there in the stories and in a display and I’ll take the prize. Those who play will put one of their raffle tickets in the bowl and a winner will be drawn.
Howard died this past summer and we all still remember his droll humor and his shirt worn to a Reunion long ago and recognized as lyrics from Elvis Costello. His shirt said “I used to be disgusted. Now I’m just amused.” Name tag sideways was a great punctuation mark.
Don’t think I don’t want to remember and honor those who have died (three in last year) but I want the get-togethers to be more than that. Wouldn’t you like to identify who said “We knew how bad the news was by the way he beat that horse as he rode in to tell us.”
Haven’t decided yet whether to take “Health Food Surprise” or a platter of cheeses. Health Food Surprise is lining a basket with miniature chocolate bars then covering them with bunches of grapes and cheese sticks. People always smile.
Experienced a good news/bad news story. I thought I saw too many of those biting beetles so had better change the bug catcher glue cards. The good news is that I was right. That is also the bad news.
Do you ever wonder how large your “large” screen viewing device (television or computer) would have to be so that you could easily read those seemingly essential cell phone messages?
My favorite electronic gadget? That car clicker that lets us lock and unlock the car. I do wonder about the safety factor of sounding an alert to tell everyone you have unlocked your car.
I haven’t made it to the thumb work I see so often on cell phones. That typing class in high school has marked me for QWERTY work with both hands.
Had the lilacs, a big bush, and the honey locust trimmed. So glad I knew this nearly-half-acre lot with the steep driveway automatically meant a contract with Wapsie-Pines for lawn and snow care. I don’t have to buy, maintain, and store the equipment myself (and I don’t have to use it either). The 3 women and 2 men crew did great work!
Too many strange things on my home electronics so took main part to iTech in Cedar Falls. Great work—told them the thing that would make their service even better would be a move to Waverly.
The goods at Waverly Market are beautifully displayed and my order is coming soon.
My bread sticks from the Farmers’ Market made my homemade chili even more satisfying.
Saturday afternoons are now enriched by the open hours of the Bremer County Historical Society Museum. That important and amazing Museum contains about 3000 stories and artifacts. These encourage us to continue to figure things out and get things done just as others before us have.
Staying home and inside for Fourth of July and feeling fortunate to have that choice. Family Reunion July 9! We’ll have such a good time.