I was born in 1940. My parents and grandparents had lived World War I, the Great Depression and World War II’s rationing.
They lived these truths: “Waste not; want not.” and “Use it up, wear it out. Make it do, or do without.”
One uncle invented “Jelly Milk.” That was when you took the empty jar that had held jelly and filled it with milk so that you could stir it and drink that jelly down to the last bit. And in the home of that aunt and uncle and my 10 double cousins, Friday was the day all leftovers were combined into a stew and served as supper.
Double cousins? My father’s brother married my mother’s sister—they had 10 children and we had seven so the 17 of us are double cousins.
My Mother shopped carefully and always had her own chickens and eggs when we lived in town and when we moved to the 40 acres. There was always a huge kitchen garden, fruit trees, and that darn raspberry patch. What we did not finish as meals then leftovers became food for the chickens.
For my farmer grandparents, there were crops to feed the animals which then fed the family and crops for canning and preservation, and crops sold for money for “store-bought” food items such as coffee and flour and sugar.
Grandma would package raw eggs in little plastic bags and drop them down into the deepfreeze so that when we needed eggs for a recipe, we could pull one of those eggs, frozen into modern art, out to thaw and be added to the recipe. Her freezer was more completely full than any of mine or any I have heard of since.
Those 25 or 50 pound bags of flour or sugar, were kept in barrels or tin-lined bins. This is the one in my stick-built little house in Waverly.
At Grandma’s, I watched the women cook up July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals — always using flour on hand. The flour sifter I remember has one just like it at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum here in Waverly. We did not use the crank but gently shook the sifter until we had the right amount for the task at hand. That way the bugs and weevils were left in the sifter to be dumped into the bucket for the hogs or chickens.
I loved those meals and ate that gravy and those cookies and cakes and pies and egg noodles. Would I do that today or recommend it? Absolutely not. Not my need now but I remember how delicious that family food was and I live.
I did serve bugs and weevils and worms to my nieces and nephews once. My sons had been gone about a year and those opened but unfinished boxes of cereal were still in the cupboard. Their parents were still in bed when bleary-eyed, I poured cereal into their bowls then turned to get the milk. Calls of surprise and delight brought me back to the table. The three little ones were excited and happy about bowls of dry cereal filled with wiggly things.
I immediately snatched those bowls up and dumped them. Then I asked how they wanted their eggs. They said “Yellow” and I began to make scrambled eggs. Their parents had heard the whole thing and came out laughing to join us.
A teenage niece visited late that year and she read the expiration dates before she used anything. Some of those things in the refrigerator door had expired years before and my defense that they hadn’t even been opened was met with laughter.
For a while there, the word was that if you visited Aunt Pat you should check the labels or go out to eat or take your own food.
Grandma B had a room in her dirt-floored cellar where she kept canned goods. When we were sent there to get something, we would see the jars of things that might have changed lives more than once. When we suggested that some should be dumped out, she said “Just push those to the back. You never know, you just never know.”
None of the 12 Grandma and Grandpa B raised and none of the 17 double cousins were adversely affected by food poisoning or bug stuff.
A flour sifter like the one I remember is just one item of the thousands preserved for stories in the Bremer County Historical Society Museum displays. Museums are not places to store old things as far as I have ever been concerned. For me, museum collections represent ways to see how people figured things out and got things done so that we may continue to figure things out and get things done.
