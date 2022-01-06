The bell collecting began in Des Moines when I was 7. I found an angel bell at the dime store (probably Kresge’s) and I gave Mom and Dad that angel bell to hang on the Christmas tree. When they stopped having a tree, the bell came back to me. I have it still.
At about the time I found that bell, I heard “Make a joyful noise.” Later research identified Psalm 100 in the Book of Psalms in the Hebrew Bible and translated as “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.” in the King James Version of the Bible.
Somehow, for me, that joyful noise became the ringing of the bells.
A friend I met in Waverly who began to travel the world teaching for the DOD (Department of Defense) would send a bell from wherever she was at Christmas each year. One year I opened the package and rang the bell then found its place in the collection. The next day, I received an email letter saying her husband had told her that wasn’t a bell. She said she was sorry and would begin to look for an actual bell.
I immediately wrote back “You heard the bell ring and I heard the bell ring. The bell has found its place among the other treasures. Thank you for this bell.”
My friend has been gone for many years now, present only in memories, letters, and those bells. In this time of isolation and reflection, I have begun to explore and enjoy again the stories of the bells.
I gathered bells throughout my home. Children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, visitors with children—all delighted in ringing all the bells and in putting them back arranged in angel choirs and in other sorts of musical groups. There are holiday bells, bells that don’t look like bells, metal bells, glass bells, little bells, big bells…
Adults are always worried the little ones will break something but in 74 years now, no bell has been broken. Much delight and some learning has taken place in the ringing and the arranging of the bells.
I love Poe’s The Bells, Tennyson’s Ring Out Wild Bells, Longfellow’s I heard the Bells on Christmas Day, and Cohen’s
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in.
Here is that not-a-bell, bell so full of ringing and memory.