Patricia Coffie (copy)

Patricia Coffie

I am a Democrat in a Republican state. I am for Choice in reproductive rights and for Gun Control. I will continue to be for those things as a pretty much lifelong Iowan. I am a believer in Climate Change.

Checking election returns this day after the general midterm elections, I remain a believer in this country as one of the best on the planet. All of us need to work together to solve some problems and I am going to encourage that as much as I can.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She also has worked as a poll worker during elections. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.