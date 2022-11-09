I am a Democrat in a Republican state. I am for Choice in reproductive rights and for Gun Control. I will continue to be for those things as a pretty much lifelong Iowan. I am a believer in Climate Change.
Checking election returns this day after the general midterm elections, I remain a believer in this country as one of the best on the planet. All of us need to work together to solve some problems and I am going to encourage that as much as I can.
Fear and elections are huge parts of our nation’s economy now. This saddens me and tells me that much in the way of power and control is at stake in every election.
I am baffled by how this nation can encourage supporters of insurrection, violence and more violence, goofy TV stars, religious extremists, criminals, and deniers of everything shown by science and medicine.
Is this the phenomenon of turning again to magic in difficult times? Just tell me what to do, think, see because it is too hard for me to think it through on my own what with the barrage of do this, think this, see this coming at me? Let me find and follow the one with all of the answers.
I remain at the mercy of economic circumstances established over years and years and given a downward push due to this Pandemic.
Turning to stories of yesterday as they relate to today gives me some peace.
I want to think Choice and Gun Control are important issues but a friend says, Climate Change is the only issue because if there is no world, there are no other issues.
Today? Oh me, oh my. What a lot of work ahead of us.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She also has worked as a poll worker during elections. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.