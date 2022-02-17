River and Prairie Storyweavers just held their Deb Wallen Memorial Story Slam on Zoom, originating in Kansas City.
I won the third prize of $50. I told my story from the time when my first thought was to help rather than where is a gun.
We might need to tell each other more good stories of what we can do and less bad stories of how helpless we are.
That Watchdog
As soon as we earned that Master of Arts in Library Science, had a job and a house, each of my sons was promised a pet again. Dan chose a dog; Chris chose a cat. And then, in only the blink of an eye, it seemed, the sons were grown and gone. Now, I had a dog and a cat
Dan said the dog would be a great watchdog.
Chris said the cat would continue to track bats that made it into the house.
Turns out, Chris was right.
Midnight was quiet that one night.
Duchess, the ever-barking, wonder watchdog was asleep on the porch. I was reading in bed.
Someone opened the door from the porch and stumbled in mumbling a bit.
I came out of the bedroom, flipped on the light, and asked the drunk in the dining room “Is there something I can help you with?”
Now I know some of you are already wondering what in the world I was thinking to end that question with a preposition. I can only say it was nearly midnight and I was not expecting company.
He mumbled, “They said it was the green house on the corner.”
I said, “This one’s white.”
He said “Oh.” then turned around and left. He stepped onto the porch, across the sleeping watchdog and out the screen door. I followed, also stepping onto the porch, across the sleeping watchdog to hook the screen door, and back across the sleeping watchdog into the house, locking that door behind me.
I had seen him crossing the street to the green house on that other corner so I let it go.
I turned out the dining room light and went to bed. I turned out the reading light and slept till morning.
Duchess, the wonder watchdog, continued to sleep quietly on the porch.
Next morning, I called my sons and reported on the watchdog.
Dan said, “Did the guy knock?”
I said “No.”
Dan said “Well, there you go. If he had knocked, she would have barked.”
Chris said, “Lock the doors, Mom.”
And that’s the story of the almost ever-barking wonder watchdog.