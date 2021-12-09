As we continue to be careful to be safer and keep others safer by vaccination, boosters, and masking, (not because anyone is telling you to but because you want to live to see 80-plus) there is time and opportunity to think about and research some of the political stuff going on.
My observation and opinion through the years is that people swing from one extreme to another — “enough” is not a concept practiced very much. Especially by some politicians.
I have been unable to find the one and only Constitution. I can find a set of words but see that, as Britannica states, the Constitution is a living document subject to interpretation and amendment.
Interpretations of the Constitution are widespread. I agree with Politico’s examination of the Constitution and the 27 improvements to that Constitutions known as the Amendments. This article can be found online at https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/10/06/constitutional-reforms-waves-bipartisan-515187.
History Teaches that Constitutional Reforms Come in Waves. We May Be Approaching One Now.
In U.S. history, previous periods of gridlock and partisanship eventually gave way to bursts of constitutional amendments.
Our national charter has been reformed — and its principles renewed — in four waves of constitutional change that occurred during the most turbulent times in American history.
1. The first was from 1789 to 1804, when the founding generation added a dozen amendments in a 15-year period.
2. Then all was quiet on the constitutional front for 61 years, until after the Civil War. Between 1865 and 1870, Republican lawmakers used six years of supermajority control of Congress to drive a second era of amendments that abolished slavery, promised equal citizenship for 4 million newly freed African Americans and barred racial discrimination in voting.
3. And then there was another four decades of polarization and gridlock, marked by the pervasive corruption and vast inequities of the Gilded Age. Eventually, the political pendulum swung and brought a progressive political coalition to power. Between 1909 and 1920, Progressive Era reformers added four amendments that authorized the income tax, provided for the popular election of senators, launched Prohibition and extended the franchise to women.
4. Finally, a fourth wave, inspired by the political activism of the 1960s’ civil rights era, added three voting rights amendments to the Constitution: presidential electors for the District of Columbia, abolition of the poll tax, and the lowering of the voting age to 18. A fourth amendment, the 25th, updated and clarified the rules of presidential and vice presidential succession amid the doomsday fears of the nuclear age. The last of this wave was the 26th Amendment, the voting age measure, ratified in 1971.
5. Is it time? Certainly we have polarization and gridlock and turbulence.
Because “online” is a vast anything place, I doublechecked the facts and possible bias of Politico and here is what I found.
Media Bias/FactCheck (MBFC News)
Overall, we rate Politico Left-Center biased based on story selection and editorial positions that slightly favor the left. We also rate them High for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record.
Some Constitution-interpreters count on Social Media to make their interpretation the ultimate interpretation. Some form groups (with and without weapons) to attempt to make their interpretation the ultimate interpretation. Some use religion.
We have so much time for fear in these Pandemic times, I hope we can recognize the concept of “Enough” and stop short of extreme to extreme. I hope we can once again believe in people as those who will keep their word.