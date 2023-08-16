It is possible that some of you also have those shoe boxes or stacks of old photographs, barely identified. I’m seeking out the people I can find and asking for help remembering those times. These are some of the stories from the 1950’s.
Dad was accustomed to driving big rigs down the road, he knew some things about working on a big engine, and he loved having lots of us at the Hideout. Eleven of us would get in the station wagon and take the trip. We’d pull a trailer for the gear. Mom took this picture of ten of us (she was number 11) and that station wagon in 1954.
Vehicles had steel frames then and there were no seat belts or car seats. We knew we were safe and would make faces at people in other cars trying to count how many of us there were in that station wagon. My favorite spot was standing behind Dad as he drove and I inhaled that second hand Camel’s cigarette smoke.
When a school bus became available, Dad bought it. In 1958 or 59, we traveled to the Hideout in that big repainted school bus.
Dad and my brothers worked on the engine and modified the bus. They took out the back rows of seats then installed a frame for a mattress. There was space under the mattress for suitcases, boxes of groceries and supplies, and tackle boxes.
One year, we took Aunt Rosie and cousins Rose, Jack, Paul, and Donna with us to the Hideout in Minnesota. Sixteen of us made that trip. You could ride in the seats or back on the mattress. It was about 450 miles and we always stopped at the Como Park Zoo.
With all the room in the bus, there wasn’t much discussion about what could be taken because there was lots of room although I think balancing the load was still important.
Mom told about the trip home this way.
Old 69 here used to run through what they called the Skunk River Valley. And I remember one night we was driving the old school bus that we had and coming back from up at the lake, from Rice Lake, and they got up there about North of Clark’s Grove (MN) and heaven only knows how hard it rained that night. It really came down and there it (the bus) stopped.
And so, a highway patrolman came by and said do you need some help and we said yes and so and a highway patrolman sent out a Triple A man to pull us into Clark’s Grove which he did and we went about 15 miles that night behind that and got in there to the garage that John knew about and that fellow knew how to fix a Ford school bus all right so he got that fixed.
And we went on the next morning. Course it was getting pretty close to morning then and we went across the highway and ate at the restaurant and it had quit raining at that time and we went on down the road and when we got South of Clark’s Grove, we could see where the river had been up 2 feet deep over the highway that night and so John says “I guess we just weren’t supposed to go down the road.”
So, God looks after us I guess every now and then ‘specially when we don’t have sense enough to look after ourselves.
When the bus was not being used for Minnesota fishing trips, my brother, John, moved in and lived there—at least in warm enough weather.
Tom and John are sleepwalkers and that led to many stories. One morning, Mom said she came to the kitchen to find Tom stretched out and soundly sleeping under the kitchen table. He often roamed and Mom would hear him and try to guide him back to his bed or the couch or the carpeted living room but the kitchen was his destination sometimes.
John slept hard when he did sleep. He worked on his jeep’s radio one night and at some point, holding the screwdriver in his hands, he simply leaned over and went soundly to sleep. Someone found him in the jeep the next morning, still holding the screwdriver.
Later on, when I was 17 and John 16, Mom and Dad have left us at home with summer jobs while they went to Minnesota fishing. One morning, I got in John’s jeep and the door fell gently on my elbow. I went into convulsions in the jeep. I came to and John and I were terrified and I had red paint on my white sandals where I had kicked the inside of the jeep. I was all right then so we went on to work.
Later when I see Dr. Burgeson he said “Some people faint plain and some people faint fancy. You faint fancy.” Years later, tearing out a cabinet in the house Frazier and I had on 49th street, I hit my elbow again. I walked into the living room, sat on the couch, said I hope that thing does not happen again, then remember my eyes rolling back and having convulsions again. While pregnant, I would walk around holding my elbows to protect them.
On the 40 acres, if a boyfriend’s car was stuck in the driveway in mud or snow, we girls could “wake” John on the bus or in the house and he would get up, dress, start up the tractor and pull the car out. He would return that open top tractor to the barn. Then John would go back to bed and not remember anything about it the next morning, no matter the weather.
One summer night, everyone but John went into town and had ice cream cones. They brought chocolate ice cream back for John. Mary took it to him in the school bus where he was sleeping. He sat up and took the cone. Mary went in the house and all went to bed. About 2:00 a.m., John actually woke up and felt the dark sticky stuff all over his chest. He ran in the house yelling “Mom! I’ve been stabbed!” Mom had to explain about the chocolate ice cream.
Eventually Dad sold the bus to Uncle Kenny and the family fishing outings continued with his branch of our family.
These stories are joyful reminders of the times when we were all young and strong.
If they please you and remind you of your old photos and adventures, that’s great.
If nothing else, these are memories and stories treasured anew by family far and wide.