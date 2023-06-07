Dad moved us to that 40 acres in 1954. I was 14. We did not have money for new equipment and were accustomed to figuring things out and getting things done. Men and sons handled the equipment and field work and women and daughters took care of kitchen garden, chickens, cooking, and household.
Dad grew up farming with horses and mules. He did not like working on engines. My brothers grew up on that 40—working with equipment including tractors. John, Tom, and Russ have their own stories about that place and those tractors.
We had one John Deere Model B with the exposed steering. The other tractor was a Case. It only ran on three cylinders when we got it so John took teat cups from the milker and set on the plugs so the gap was 1/2 inch and that made it strong enough to make it run on all four. It had an electric starter but that didn’t work.
The John Deere ran great when we got it but John did not even know you had to change the oil and filter so later (when Tom and Russell drove it) there were problems.
John worked for neighbor across the road between tracks baling hay for 2 cents a bail. The ancient Avery tractor driven by Old Man Reeves’ wife had its own set of problems and she didn’t slow for holes and hills in the field so if you had your feet under the baler they got mashed. The V4 Wisconsin engine had a cast hole so it always was running out of oil when it did decide to run. Within 20 minutes of operation, you were covered with a quarter inch of dust, dirt, and garter snake parts.
John still says “Have I mentioned how much I hated the baler?”
One day that baling outfit died one too many times and John quit and walked home. I remember at the supper table that evening, John was so happy to announce that the neighbor had sold it. Dad looked up and said “I bought it.” Immediate silence and sorrow.
John never spoke to the neighbor again. The neighbor’s name was Reeves and all these years later, John still remembers...
The terrible baler might have been a Case IH. That’s International Harvester for strangers to farm equipment. We pulled the baler with the John Deere B when Dad bought it.
We did have a Massey Harris and John did his first valve job on it and that pretty much ruined the engine...sometimes the learning curve is expensive…
I think tractors were part of what might have been my first marriage proposal or proposition? My younger brother and I had managed to get the tractor stuck in the creek and it was going to rain soon. That creek could go from in the banks to over the fence in 30 minutes.
I was 15 and John was 14 and already baling hay for that old farmer across the road. John said he would go over and get Old Man Reeves with his tractor to pull ours out before the rain. Sure enough, Old Man Reeves came right over and hooked his tractor to ours and pulled ours out of the mud.
Now, Old Man Reeves approached me and said “So, little girl. You should be looking for an old man with one foot in the grave and the other one on a banana peel.”
He went home, we went back to the barn and laughed a bit.
I don’t know which tractor Dad hitched that cultivator to on the day he decided to have me learn to drive a tractor. I do know that I plowed out more corn than weeds and had a hard time finally getting that tractor shut down and off. During my wild ride across that field of corn, I had caught brief views of Dad laughing so hard he could hardly stand straight.
When I climbed down, Dad kept grinning and said “You go on up the house now and tell your mother to put you to work.”
My brothers told me later if it had been one of them driving, there would have been nothing funny about it.
Dad was driving the John Deere B the day he told me how to make gravy and he did not even turn that tractor off to do it although he did stop while he told me. At 15, I was expected to be able to put dinner for 9 on the table. I had the chicken fried, the potatoes mashed, the tomatoes sliced, the green beans hot, and biscuits. I did not know how to make gravy and Mom was in town after the drinking water we had to haul. I told Dad all was ready but for the gravy. He said “We are going to finish this pass on the field and come in for dinner. You will have gravy on the table.” I made something like greasy flour balls and everyone took that gravy and cleaned their plates. It was 3 years before you could eat my gravy without using a knife and a fork—so said brother Tom.
The day Dad, brothers John and Tom and I gleaned corn, Dad said: “When I was working with animals, I could holler, ‘Step on up!’ and ‘Whoa! Well-trained mules would move straight down the row and then stop so you could continue picking without breaking your stride. Mules wouldn’t eat themselves to death on the corn the way horses would. Tractors don’t eat much corn, either, but they aren’t too good at listening for instructions.”
They seem to have used the John Deere B the day they fed corn, straight from the corn wagon into the corn sheller.
Years later, Tom bought an old John Deere B and restored it. His wife was not happy and we were instructed never to speak of it as anything but “That big green thing.”
Nowadays, when I follow a tractor down the road or highway, I think of all the work ahead with that tractor and I am glad I was an Iowa farm kid, at least for a few years, long ago.