I appreciate some things electronics have brought to us and yet I still treasure the real, up close and personal things like local newspapers and the Lion’s Pancake Breakfasts and Keep on Learning. Each enriches my life with stories, companions, and continued learning.
I am weary of the constant surveys which seem to have been made so easy by electronics.
I have not had a problem expressing myself without a survey. Once, years ago, I took my computer in for fixing. I did a screen capture of the problem and took that printout with my print history of my computer to an advertised squad of computer experts. Over the next two weeks, the kids trashed my computer. I made 6 of those 50-mile round trips to try to pick up my computer after they said it was fixed. It wasn’t.
The first thing the kids did was to toss out my screen capture and written report on the problems! It took many visits before that and the subsequent sloppy and ignorant service was finally divulged. I took my computer home, hired someone to come to my home and restore my computer to working condition including recovering my business records.
Then I used my computer to compose an 8-page report of the appalling service. I took that to the manager of the store and asked him for the names of his superiors so I could provide them with my story. I asked if he would also like a copy before I sent it on. That is when he took me seriously enough to say he could take care of the problems. He would refund all payments, pay through products from the store to cover the service call to my home and even cover the mileage for all those trips.
Probably good not to pick a fight with a storyteller.
I do appreciate my computer and use it every day. Perhaps the one good thing about Covid was the necessity to learn new ways to work together. Zoom is the online platform that I appreciate most. Something called “social presence” seems to be next. Social presence, I understand, is measured by the ability to project physical and emotional presence and experience it from others in interactions. Maybe Zoom ultra? Face Time souped up? A chance to interact without an MC or having to raise your virtual hand?
Many of the events I enjoy are now hybrid—you can attend in person or online. The Iowa Genealogical Society just presented an interactive hybrid conference. It was excellent and so easy to attend and interact virtually.
And yet, there is nothing so encouraging and delightful as in-person events such as the Lions Pancake Breakfast. The Lions projects are good for all of us. Sharing a meal with old friends and new is a pleasure.
Keep on Learning provides another set of opportunities for up-close and live contacts with old and new friends. This opportunity comes under sponsorship of the Waverly Health Center and the sessions are located on the Wartburg campus
Our local newspaper provides an opportunity to be refreshed by the good we can experience here at home.
Shopping and banking locally, walking by the river, watching spring come…we are fortunate.