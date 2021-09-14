I have been enjoying streaming shows. I did have to ask about “Game of Thrones” and what show that was – I am old and way behind.
It seems that the “f” word is used in translations – voice-overs or sub-titles – of Icelandic or Swedish or most any other language. That “f” word is an indicator that the one speaking or writing it, is only able to speak or write in LCD or lowest common denominator. As I understand linguistics, soon if not already the “f” word and its iterations will be so boring, it will be nothing but an indicator of LCD ability.
Try this. Take anything liberally sprinkled with the “f” word to increase the emphasis and substitute the word “very.”
Why the very does that “verying” “mother-veryer” get to tell me what the very I should “verying” say? I can be as “verying” dumb as I want to “verying” be and as “verying” obvious as I “verying” want.
Strikes me as amusing in my first language and hilarious in all those translations through streaming. Possibly the truly, hopelessly “veryied” will not appreciate my observations.
In the streaming of “Sabrina,” I am amused by the blue eye shadow. In the years of my attempts at makeup, there was a time when blue eye shadow was the ultimate – no matter the day or time of day.
In another streamer, origami carries the plot. A good guy is surrounded by bad guys and the baddest is locked up in an asylum for the criminally insane. He is not allowed much and amuses himself doing origami. He gives some creations to guards (hints that other trades are made) but mainly folds wolves and stands each one in a growing circle then folds the stag to be in the center of the ring of wolves.
In yet another, very popular I am told, people kill people with guns and knives and serving forks and then people kill back and then people kill back and then people kill back ad infinitum. The Club and family are ultra-important except when they aren’t. Bang, bang, bang but the five main character men and the two women are somehow able to survive to bang and plan again. And, oh yes, sex all over the place.
The fighting and killing is over which club controls guns, drugs, sex trafficking, and pornography…
I have the subscription rather than advertising sources. I can tell when the episode is too repetitive as I find myself in the basement doing laundry or in the kitchen or taking a walk all without turning the streamer off. These were things I once did during commercials.
Friends recommended “The Chair.” It’s about becoming head of department – seemed a lot like becoming Director. In my favorite scene, one old man professor is trying to make a photocopy and finally asks for help saying, “I think I just unlocked my car.” Anyone younger than 75 cannot possibly understand how hilarious that is!
Snarky on “The Chair” barely began to show the snarky in real life. Here’s the bouquet I received from Carl Dillon and his cohorts on Library Board on my 25th anniversary as Director. That would have been maybe in the second or third year in the new library. It is purely thistles. Guess I may be a little prickly to work with – immediately photo’d it and sent it to Iowa Library Association statewide, Bremer County Library Association, and North East Regional Library association not to mention the American Library Association.
I was asked at those meetings and conferences to speak on the necessity of being ready and willing to stand up and speak up for changes in spite of the spite some would demonstrate.
Mentioned the bouquet to the librarians on our trip to Scotland in 2007 and our guide heard me. He was so impressed that I would receive such a high honor! One of those Board members later said something like “I did not participate but think if we had given you two dozen roses, you would not have had nearly the fun.”
I miss so much with only streaming, electronics, and the mail but I also get to miss COVID-19 – at least to the best of my ability based on medical and scientific information. I have so much with food, lodging, medical care, walks by the river, and all those ways to stay in touch that I’m going to stop complaining and do some fall cleaning.
Wash windows first. Onward!