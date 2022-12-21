I went to Minneapolis for the wedding of two storytelling friends. The event was held in a circle in a park by the river in late September. It was very cold and rained a bit before snowing a bit. I was glad to be wearing a long coat with a fuzzy, lined hood. I worried about Elaine in her wedding gown with the peasant blouse top pulled down to show her shoulders but she later explained that she also wore long underwear and warm boots under that long white gown.
Larry and Elaine married each other standing at the center of a circle set with stones. Friends and family were invited to speak or sing or tell a story. The ceremony had a fairy tale feel to it.
After the ceremony, we all headed to a school building nearby where there was food and drink. I was glad to be inside and a little wrung out from all the emotion already experienced that weekend. My ex-husband was also a member of the storytelling group but did not come to the wedding. Friends offered needed hugs.
I sat quietly by one wall and watched the festivities unfold. Next to me was a woman and next to her were her husband and her son. The room was dimly lighted along the edges and there were no tables but the son was working with his briefcase set on his knees.
The woman began by pointing out her family, the two men plus a teenage girl who had been one to sing at the ceremony with Larry’s daughter, Linnea. The two girls were school friends happily munching buffet treats when a toast was offered and the girls were each given a small glass with what appeared to be a swallow of champagne.
The woman sitting next to me flew out of her chair and snatched that glass away, scolding those at the table. Her daughter refused to come back and sit with the rest of her family but the woman huffed her way back to the chair next to mine.
The woman said they had not wanted to come. “We barely know the couple and besides they are ‘storytellers’ whatever that means. Still our daughter insisted she wanted to sing at the wedding with her friend.”
I said I had known Larry and Elaine for many years and they were fine people who worked with the healing power of stories. I asked if she knew that some storytellers specialized in Bible stories?
“Well,” she said, “the whole family had come to see that nothing went wrong—like giving a young girl champagne! It was a good thing we were here!”
I said Larry and Elaine were loving and kind parents and would not allow the daughter to come to any harm at all. I wondered if the glasses had had ginger ale instead of champagne in them.
The woman tried to talk the man into ordering the girl to come sit with them until they could go home. He soft pedaled the whole thing. She said they could wait a while since their son was studying his Bible and preparing for Sunday and she did not want to interrupt him.
She said, “It was freezing outside. I was so cold I wished I had worn my mink coat but my mother-in-law wanted to wear it this weekend so I loaned it to her.”
I said, “That reminds me of when I was in Paris. Everyone but me seemed to be wearing mink or leather and yet I’m glad to have been wearing the same coat I was wearing at this wedding. I was warm and dry and happy both times.”
It seemed to me like a game of poker when I thought about it on the drive home.
She played her “they’re so strange” and I saw that with “nice storytellers” then raised the ante with “Bible stories.”
She played her “righteous indignation about underage drinking” and I saw that with “Ginger Ale” and raised the ante with “good parents.”
She played her mink. I saw that with warm, dry and happy in cloth. I raised her Paris.
Family gatherings always included board games and card games and this 1985 unique game of poker came to mind as I plan for company this Christmas and New Year’s.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.