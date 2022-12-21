Patricia Coffie

I went to Minneapolis for the wedding of two storytelling friends. The event was held in a circle in a park by the river in late September. It was very cold and rained a bit before snowing a bit. I was glad to be wearing a long coat with a fuzzy, lined hood. I worried about Elaine in her wedding gown with the peasant blouse top pulled down to show her shoulders but she later explained that she also wore long underwear and warm boots under that long white gown.

Larry and Elaine married each other standing at the center of a circle set with stones. Friends and family were invited to speak or sing or tell a story. The ceremony had a fairy tale feel to it.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.