We are sociable beings. Coming together to talk, solve, wonder, explain, question, intimidate, encourage and so much more is part and parcel of being people. Well, at least it used to be.
Now, it seems, locking yourself away but for what you share online, especially as an Influencer, is dividing and dividing and dividing us. Not to mention radicalizing us as there is no give and take—just in your face stuff. I do some of that!
Six of the groups I have enjoyed are struggling. Two were replaced by Zoom and Discord (but not THAT Discord group) and other online sort-of-gathering programs. Four seek younger members but we seek them to do what we did although we know times change.
Education and work from home were life-saving in Covid times. Once many of us discovered no travel, no work clothes, no time away; we embraced the online lifestyle. Libraries, eating places, businesses sprang up to offer online access to those who did not have such access at home. Being online became much like breathing—constant and ever so essential.
What can the old come-together life offer to on-liners and Influencers? Community, companionship and discussion while accomplishing the goals of the organizations. The greatest of these may be discussion.
Bremer County Genealogists will gather to share family stories on May 6, 2023 in the Waverly Civic Center. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m.
This will be open to the public and all are invited to share a story or to listen as people named in the documents and genealogies come alive in stories.
I have an eight-page document that is letters from my three generations ago uncle, covering how Dad’s family came to Iowa. The time frame is 1857 to 1910. This collection of his reports brings him to life and makes those history lessons about covered wagons and early hand-to-hand farming, home building, and schooling come to life these 100 some years later.
Henry said “That year I with my brothers put up nearly 100 tons of wild hay for our stock and did it with a common scythe. We did not consider it very great hardship to do this. Grass was fully three feet high and stood thick on the ground and often we cut grass more than four feet high.”
Hand scythe 100 tons of hay, split logs to build homes and schools, and travel to Spelling Bees in horse-drawn sleighs…. Henry D. Ballard allows us to see every day life for early European settlers in Iowa. We see this because he wrote these things down, a genealogical society saw the value of his letters, and I researched the connection to this part of my family.
Are you exploring your family? Do you think stories of your everyday life including Covid Times will matter to your descendants? Give them a chance to enjoy you and yours in story.