Just attended Zoom session from the Iowa Genealogical Society on combining memories and documents to create the stories that show your family history. I have lots of stuff. Now to continue to make those items and stories into memoirs, books, photo books and such.
I have two of the ration books given for me in WWII (1939-1945). That would have been baby to age 5. One ration book has unused sugar stamps inside. Mom said that was because I was just so naturally sweet. That’s Mom’s story and I am sticking to it!
Probably have more than 500 handwritten letters dating from time I was 12. How did I get copies of all letters written to me or from me? People knew I kept them and so they began to send me collections of letters I had sent to them. I used a typewriter and carbon copies for letters to both sets of grandparents—after all I was mother to their only grandchild for 4 years.
I took my mother on Decoration Day in 1993 to all four cemeteries where family members were buried. I gave her a handheld voice-activated audiocassette recorder. She had a story for every tombstone and soon for the homes between the cemeteries. I transcribed the stories and had her check them. I have the audiocassettes and the transcript.
In case you’re wondering, that’s what we called Memorial Day even though it had been changed from Decoration Day in 1938 to Memorial Day in 1967. As a child, my family pulled a zinc tub filled with homegrown flowers to the cemeteries to decorate the graves. I remember iris, lilacs, and dutchman’s britches.
More family story documentation? My Uncle Tom on Mom’s side compiled family histories and gave us a full tub of documents filed by year and century.
On Dad’s side of my family, Aunt Maxine wrote the story of my father’s parents from their early life through their deaths. I knew my grandparents and most of my aunts and uncles well.
I began to write down my own memories and share them with family. These began when one brother said he had no happy memories of his childhood and I said I would share mine until he could remember his own. I call these memories written down without direction or much planning “Treasures.” They now number 253 and some may be 8 words while some might be 8 pages.
It seems to me that there comes a time when we have time to address our personal histories. We are fortunate to have documents and artifacts from family.
Next workshop for me is also on Zoom. This one is on preservation of those documents and artifacts. I have an actual letter from 1873 and have scanned it in its sheet protector. If I took it out, I think I would only have a handful of brown dust. Is the item of value or is it only something to digitize or something to scan? I think I will learn about that.