Thursday, Aug. 9, 2002, I called my physician since I had what I thought was a persistent spot of heat rash and did not want to go to the Iowa State Fair without finding out what to do since heat rash and the state fair are not good companions.
They had me come in first thing next morning and did blood work. At that time, overnight, I had picked up lots of red freckles – like a 1,000 – and then had a large bruise on my left forearm. I did the blood tests then went to work.
I was actually getting things done when they called and said, “You need to go to Allen Hospital now. They’ll have the paperwork and be ready for you, probably a transfusion. Don’t go home and shave your legs, now. Your platelet count (what makes blood clot) should be 150,000... and if it is only 60,000 we worry... yours is 3,000.”
I closed out computer, explained briefly to one staff member, went home to pack a bag and clean up – I thought she was being silly when she said, “Don’t go home and shave your legs, now.” I packed a bag and took myself to Waterloo to the hospital. I drove around the parking lot twice thinking it would be good to park in the shade if possible as a cool car would be nice after the transfusion.
They were indeed waiting and with a wheelchair at the door. Yet that Friday afternoon and evening, they did a transfusion to buy enough time to figure out what to do next. When I looked at the clock on the wall in my room and realized it was Friday afternoon and evening and I had only seen specialists so far, I thought either I was in an excellent health facility or I was really sick.
Hematologist did a bone marrow sample. Lots of blood was taken to be tested for everything “blood” and I was eventually pronounced really healthy except for the episode of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) – “I” means “don’t have a clue”, “T” means really low blood platelet count, “P” is for all the colors the hemorrhages turn – at least as far as I know. I kept asking about one thing or another and the specialist finally spoke loudly and slowly the way medical people do when you’ve asked often enough. “We don’t have a clue.” I had kept asking because if I could know why this happened, I could make sure not to do whatever it had been again.
This is rare and something for which they don’t know the precipitating factor. Happens to men and women. Though they cannot ever say why a virus or bacteria causes a body to react so strongly or even whether it is a virus or a bacteria, let alone which virus or bacteria, they do know what to do for treatment.
I think they said normal platelet count is 240,000 to 400,000. For surgery, 150,000 at least is good. 100,000 still makes surgery possible. 50,000 steadily means you live but have to forego extreme sports. 30,000 is worrisome to medical people. 10,000 means you need to be in a hospital receiving treatment. Mine was 3,000 and that meant immediate transfusion.
No risk factors such as drinking, drugs – recreational or otherwise – smoking, kinky health remedies or wild sex. The specialist said he had a questionnaire to collect data for eventually understanding the cause of ITP. He asked:
1. Drink alcoholic beverages. I said a glass of wine about once a year.
2. How about gin and tonics? I said no – just that glass of wine about once a year. He said there had been some idea that gin and tonic was a factor.
3. Prescription drugs? Just what I had already told him.
4. Recreational drugs? Nope.
5. Health remedies that might include drugs? Nope.
6. Over-the-counter drugs? Aspirin. Nurse later said not to even be in the room with closed aspirin containers for about two years.
7. Sexual activity? No intercourse for a few years and nothing kinky or wild. That was when I asked him a question. I said, “This is confidential medical information isn’t it? There are people who think I have a life and I’d like to have them continue to think that!”
We both laughed and he assured me my records were confidential.
I was not allowed to brush my teeth, comb or brush my hair or do anything that might cause a scratch and make me bleed to death. When I backed up to the bed for the for the CAT scan, the next day there were black bruises on each leg where I had touched that bed before sitting down. The sac now dangling from my elbow was the size of a doorknob and full of blood. Spontaneous hemorrhages were taking place within my body.
I responded well to treatment immediately. Count went up to 61,000 with transfusion, body was producing platelets but instead of letting them live seven days, seemed to think four hours was good. After the eight-hour infusion thing, count went up to 69,000 and everyone encouraged because they had thought it might drop back to 20,000 or 30,000. Then after second night, went to 78,000 and on Sunday evening was 119,000. The steady climb was important.
For 20%, ITP goes away as it came, quickly and mysteriously. For the 80%, 50% have to come back in two months for same IVs. For some a maintenance dosage of Prednisone plus monitoring the platelet count is the forevermore thing. For some a low level dosage of Prednisone does not do it and so the spleen is removed.
I was in the 20%. Released with no restrictions at all on Monday, Aug. 12. Drove myself home. Took steadily decreasing Prednisone and was off altogether in about a month. No problem in the 16 months since August 2002. Monitor blood platelet count every three months now and soon back to annual checkups only.
The week before the freckles, I spent Thursday serving free iced tea to about 3,000 bicycle riders then helped clean up trash not next to porta potties but at same stop where they were located; on Friday went to Dubuque County Fair and mingled in crowd of 5,000; on Saturday, worked all day at public service desk in the public library. Seems a virus or bacteria could have been anywhere.
Bone marrow sampling, Prednisone, IV during day was saline? And by night was 8 hour infusion for Friday night and again Saturday night. Had a CAT scan on Saturday, too. Sunday night no IV and released Monday morning.
Told it was cyclic – three hours, three days, three weeks… I said I was choosing 50-year cycle!
Counted “holes” when I reached home – 27 from all that blood sampling and transfusion and infusions. Would have done a pic line if I had not done so well. Ouch.
No problem still as of Sept. 1, 2021.