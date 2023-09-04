I’ve been appreciating and enjoying “Pioneer Days of Bremer County,” borrowed from Waverly Public Library. While searching for firsts in Waverly, I came across this bit of wisdom.
Harmon Miller wrote this portion of “Pioneer Days.”
George W. Ruddick and G. C. Wright were the attorneys, and at that time both were single men. Wright called me to one side and said he would give me five cents if I would gather a pint of strawberries for him. I was 6 1/2 years old and it was the first opportunity I ever had to earn five cents. Strawberry season was nearly over and berries were hard to get. There were patches of hazel brush dotted promiscuously over the pasture, and around the border of these patches a few deep red or purple berries could be found. By noon I had a pint cup rounding full, and delivered it to Mr. Wright. He shoved his hand into his pants pocket and pulled out a handful of silver coin, but nothing smaller than a 25-cent piece, and you can imagine my feelings when he said he would hand it to me some other time. Four years after that, on the way to town with my mother, we met Mr. Wright and I proposed asking him for the money. My good mother said, “No, if he isn’t man enough to pay you, you are man enough to get along without it.” Now, kind readers, if you obligate yourself to a child in any way, especially in the way of a monetary consideration, don’t betray him, for while he lives he won’t forget it. G. C. was naturally a good-hearted man, and, no doubt, forgot the five cents.
By not focusing on what he was owed but rather on what he could be, Harmon Miller was free to enjoy becoming a successful man.
Some think it would have been better to remind Wright of that debt then as he would probably have been surprised and glad to have been reminded. Waiting might have made that debt an embarrassment or something that might have been used against G. C. Wright.
I was reminded of the concept of “Cherished Griefs.” These are the wrongs, real or imagined, that we hang onto to shield ourselves from moving on. I heard it long ago and thought of it as a broken record—He or She or They did me wrong…over and over and over.
In this litigious time where we seem to feel we must get what we are owed, Miller and his mother would be unique.