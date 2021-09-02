I have never been good at Appreciations.
The Storytellers (not authors or visual artists or other things often called “storytellers” but those who perform oral narratives) began something called “Appreciations” and have worked at it especially in the present Covid times.
These were ways for your oral narrative to be critiqued with having your head chopped off or your heart cut out. This was a system of help filled with appreciations and positively stated suggestions to consider.
In the story I tell about Uncle Kenny and Aunt Helen, I included this in describing their place.
On that drive in, you’ll pass about 20 acres in soybeans here and another 20 or so in corn there unless it’s the odd year and then the soybeans will be there and the corn here. You’ll drive past some virgin timberland where they run cattle and the deer and wildcats run themselves.
My storytelling coach said one line was sort of an inside joke for farmers and the last line was beautiful but would either advance the action of the story? You have precisely 15 minutes. In a longer timeframe, you might keep both but in the tight 15, would you like to reconsider keeping both in?
Ok, Ok, every Storyteller is enamored with their own words and the suggestion to cut is hard to take but I knew one excellent Storyteller who had agreed to a 5 minute story and then spent 17 minutes on the introduction. Did he continue to find work? Not so much. Taking so much time that other tellers had to be left out was not acceptable and he was asked to listen to the four eliminated because his total time taken was 22 minutes rather than 5.
As other Storytellers sit in a circle or in the gallery with Zoom, we listen to one another and respond to the questions the Storyteller has identified as concerns or places where there might be a better way to tell. We can critique the hosts too. Emcees can be critiqued as well.
All of this simply means that when you have the opportunity to share appreciation for work done and appreciation for the offer of more work, perhaps honest and appreciative is better than the same old same old name-calling and or comment passed off as just being funny or ironic. I try but I am not always successful expressing appreciations.
These are the reminders I used with my phone.
Inner Peace Sayings and Their Sources:
There is no solution. Seek it lovingly. Socrates
I do not need to be angry. Teacher
What do you think would be fair? Retailer
Oh, is that so? Koan
Take no prisoners. War and Wars
Peace takes practice. My own reckoning
I also had a “Meant but not sent.” folder where I could let commentary season a bit then be revised to take out the unnecessary, as I saw it.
My brother suggested the shirt and that it read up so I would have the constant reminder that I am not the Queen of the World and might be a bit bossy.
Speaking of appreciations, as I drove along Bremer downtown, I saw many revised store fronts. I appreciate a Main Street and a Chamber of Commerce always interested in keeping downtown attractive.