Multiple departments of the University of Northern Iowa will sponsor the screening of the award winning documentary “Storm Lake” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the John Deere Auditorium inside the Curran Business Building.
The departments of Communications and Media and Political Science along with the Economics Club and the American Democracy Project will put on the screening of the film that won a pair of awards from the American Film Institute as well as from the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and the Provincetown International Film Festival.
Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large.
Following the screening, Cullen, who earned an economics degree at UNI in 2017, will participate in a Q&A.