Scott Wesley Timmerman, age 56, from Strawberry Point, Iowa, has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a short-barreled shotgun in violation of federal law. The charges are contained in an Indictment unsealed on Sept. 12, 2023, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The Indictment alleges that, on or about May 31, 2023, Timmerman was found in possession of a short-barreled Winchester shotgun and the firearm was not registered to him in the federal registry. The indictment also alleges Timmerman had two prior felony convictions from Arizona.
If convicted on all charges, Timmerman faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
Timmerman appeared on Sept. 12, 2023, in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 15, 2023. Timmerman’s trial is set for Nov. 13, 2023.
As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The case file number is 23-CR-02054.