With a vintage Winnebago Forester Camper, a 1969 Ford truck bed, and a lot of grit, Jessica Hanna is in business with Janesville’s first food truck parked in the 300 block of Main Street.
The parked truck bed holds picnic table seating. Covered electrical spools with umbrellas for shade are tables on a grassy lot rented from the adjacent business. Lights are strung for ambiance. But make no mistake: that Forester Camper does roll. It’s versatile enough to provide food for private events, too.
“I like to challenge myself physically and mentally,” Hanna explained about her drift from working corporate jobs to self-employment and employing others.
“Streetside Eats started out as a vision to serve the community of Janesville and provide employment opportunities for the youth of the community,” says Hanna proudly. She employs a US National Guard recruit, a 14-year old from Janesville, a 16-year old from Janesville, her 14-year old daughter Mya, and her mother, Linda Smith.
“It took me a year and a half to find the right camper for the right price that I could gut and renovate into a kitchen,” she explained. She wanted to pay as she went along, renovating the camper, and arranging water and electrical hookup. She loves to tell the story about the gentleman who sold her the truck bed and tailgate that was once his. He later came for lunch but didn’t recognize the upcycled truck bed and tailgate.
The kitchen boasts a stainless steel streamlined work surface with air conditioning.
Streetside Eats serves lunch to those working, living, or passing through Janesville, like July’s very hungry RAGBRAI riders who arrived just in time for lunch. Riders schooled Hanna, a graduate of Janesville Schools in the art of fast, friendly service.
“RAGBRAI was a huge eye opener. We had never done anything to that magnitude before. It was fun and exhausting,” says Hanna with a bright smile
“This season is about finding the hours and menu items that best serve the community,” notes Hanna, an entrepreneur who balances work at Nail Studio 319 in Janesville with the demands of Food Truck ownership.
Potato salad, like many honestly prepared recipes, are those Jessica enjoyed growing up. They are still prepared by Hanna’s mother, Linda an essential worker. Other recipes are gleaned from Pinterest.
“The hard part is figuring out the quantities of food we’ll need each day,” says Smith. Long ago when Janesville had a diner, Linda Smith served her future husband a burger and Coke. Food service clearly runs in this family.
Crowd favorites are the Chicken Salad Sammie and Lemonade Shakeup. Hanna says it compares favorably with the State Fair Shakeup. Asked for the recipe, she offered only this: “Fresh squeezed lemons shaken with other ingredients and love! It wouldn’t be worth it, if we gave away the whole recipe.
“We also have homemade yard games for people to enjoy. Streetside Eats was created to provide a place for families to enjoy a meal and family time at an affordable price within the community,” Hanna adds.
Still experimenting, Streetside Eats dabbled in Saturday morning breakfast offerings recently, selling out early.
“People weren’t messing around when it came to the jumbo cinnamon rolls. We’ll be doubling that quantity for next time. The breakfast burritos and the biscuits and gravy were also crowd favorites, “ Hanna added enthusiastically.
The current plan is to be open mid-May through mid-October. Find Streetside Eats on Facebook for hours and daily menu offerings.