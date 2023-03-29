The Waverly Exchange Club is one of the most active service organizations in town, but in 2019, they decided to launch a teen version of their group to involve students in the mission of serving others.
It was one of the projects that Beth Burrow, a Waverly Exchange Club board member and a teacher at the high school, was interested in pursuing.
Hence the launch of the W-SR Excel Club, which kicked off four years ago.
Since its inception, the club, which is now advised by Burrow, has been busy getting engaged in humanitarian causes with local and global resonance.
The membership has grown from 12 in the first year to 40 over its short period of existence, even though the pandemic had put all activities on pause.
Lately there has been an influx of new members, Burrow said, in the aftermath of negative publicity regarding some reported incidents of bullying in the school district.
That, she said, has prompted students interested in helping their community, to seek the venue of the Excel Club and get involved in doing good deeds.
“They want to do something to show that W-SR is a place to be proud of,” she said. “It’s full of a lot of great kids.”
Burrow also attributed the growth in membership to the fact that the Excel Club makes it easy for students to volunteer at a time that works for them as they receive requests for help from various organizations, offering a variety of options for student engagement.
Excel Club President Christoph Letsche, a junior, said that the club this year is focused on two initiatives. The ongoing one is a Legos project aimed at collecting the popular building blocks that sit unused in students’ closets and sending them to organizations working with teen mental health.
The upcoming project, slated for the end of April, is about raising awareness about homelessness in Waverly and the area.
Letsche said it is hard for many to see homelessness, as it is not as visible as some other societal problems, making it harder to address.
“Living in the community you don’t realize that there are kids walking the halls with me that don’t have a home to go back to,” he said.
Letsche himself was surprised to learn this fact, which he did while working on an Eagle Scout project. With the help of Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way’s Jill Krall, he built and delivered beds for kids to 16 area families, from the frame to the pillow and the covers.
“1 to 2% of teens nationally sleep on the floor,” he said, referring to his research.
Letsche, who wants to study political science and public policy in college, said his goal, and those of his fellow students, is to volunteer for good causes and leave an impact.
Working on such issues as he has been lately, and volunteering for the student-led organization, has been a good training ground for Letsche and has informed his career direction.
“We want to make a real difference,” he said. “We want the Waverly community to be a great place.”