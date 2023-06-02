DES MOINES - After starting Wednesday's game off slower than normal, Friday was full effort for Waverly-Shell Rock against Pella.

The first 10 minutes of the game were all Go-Hawks, but the shots W-SR was able to get, couldn't find the back of the net.

By the time that the mid-half water break happened, Pella started to control much of the possession. W-SR's stout defense stood strong and didn't allow a goal during those 10 minutes.

With just eight minutes to play in the first half, the Go-Hawk offense started to chip away at the Dutch and the frustration started to show for Pella and W-SR went into half tied 0-0.

Winning the second half has been key for the Go-Hawks all throughout their tournament run and they were looking to continue the trend for the next 40 minutes.

Just eight minutes into the second half, Anaka Ott was fouled in the box and Anna Stromberg blasted the ball in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Celebration Anna Stromberg and Anaka Ott embrace after Stromberg's PK goal.

“I just finished it. It was an easy shot. I stayed composed,” Stromberg said.

By the second half water break, the Go-Hawk offense was firing on all cylinders, including multiple rockets that drilled the post, but none were able to find the back of the net.

The Go-Hawk defense stood strong in the final 20 minutes of the game and they came away with the thrilling 1-0 victory to advance to their fifth straight title game.

"It feels awesome," head coach Scott Schara said. "We took it day-by-day and we knew that it was going to be tough. It's just unbelievable for me to be back in the state championship game."

Throughout the game, Pella was able to scare the Go-Hawk defense multiple times, but they were all stopped by junior goalkeeper, Katelyn Eggena.

Eggena Katelyn Eggena had a strong game in net with multiple difficult and timely saves.

"I think that I just have a lot of experience," Eggena said. "That really helped me today because I knew that I've been in this situation multiple times so that really helped me out in this game today."

Eggena is just one more win away from helping the Go-Hawks to their second state championship in the last three years and the process has been her favorite.

"I'm obviously really excited," Eggena said. "Any time that you make it to state it's exciting, but when you're one win away from the state championship, it's even more exciting because you're that much closer to getting there."

Addie Ott has played outstanding defense throughout the first two rounds of the state tournament that has helped the Go-Hawks buckle down when needed.

Ott Anaka Ott played strong defense all game, including most of the second half against Abby Warner.

"It's just a great feeling," Ott said. "I have great people behind me and if I slip up, they are always behind me to get my back."

The Dutch sport one of the top forwards in the state in Abby Warner and if she was going to beat the Go-Hawk defense, she would have to beat the entire team.

"We just threw layers and layers and layers at her," Schara said. "Our defense did an unbelievable job at communicating where she was at. If she was going to beat us, she was going to beat all of us."

When the Go-Hawks marked up on the Dutch, Ott was one of the main defenders on Warner and the experience was a great learning experience.

"She's such a good player," Ott said. "You've just got to keep her in front of you and don't stand flatfooted and that's really all that I had to do."

W-SR will face off against Dallas Center-Grimes in the finals for the third straight year and they will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday on Field 6.