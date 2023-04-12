Waverly-Shell Rock High School will perform the 10-member play "Student Body" next Thursday and Friday nights, April 20-21, at 7 p.m. in Rada Auditorium.
The play, by Frank Winters, explores the effects of an apparent sexual assault that has taken place at a student party.
“Our play centers around 10 friends who meet in the middle of the night in a high school auditorium to discuss a party that they were all at six weeks prior, where the host of the party had a video camera,” explained faculty director Criston Overton.
“People were messing around, drunk, and taking videos, and [the host] sees what appears to be a sexual assault taking place,” Overton continued, “so she asks her nine friends to meet her somewhere where they can talk privately and discuss what to do.”
Overton said the play is not suitable for children. Although it depicts nothing graphic, it does discuss sensitive subjects.
“The topic of the play is sexual assault. We have toned down a lot of the language,” she said, “but it is still a strongly-worded play, so I do not recommend children coming to see it. But it’s a very important conversation. The playwright does such an incredible job of presenting a very real problem in a very real way.”
Overton chose the play because she had directed it before for speech contest “and it was met with rave reviews because it’s such a poignant conversation about real-life things that unfortunately happen.”
“The hardest part about this process was the auditions,” Overton said. “We had so many extremely talented kids audition. As there were only 10 roles, it was very, very difficult to choose because there’s such a high level of talent here. The students that we have in this show are just absolutely amazing.”
The play lasts about one hour. Entrance is a freewill donation.