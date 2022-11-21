On Monday evening, Waverly-Shell Rock students and their parents had the opportunity to connect with local employers to learn about careers in manufacturing. At the Manufacturing Night event, manufacturers from Waverly, Shell Rock, Janesville and Denver visited with students and parents in a career fair-like setting. Participants were then bused to tours of United Equipment Accessories, GMT Corporation, Winnebago Industries, Nestle and Northeast Machine & Tool. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of scholarships to 3 participating seniors. Scholarships were awarded by Rada Manufacturing, United Equipment Accessories and North East Machine & Tool. The event was a collaborative effort of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, Hawkeye Community College, Waverly Economic Development and the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance.
Breaking News
Students and parents learn about manufacturing careers; scholarships awarded
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
25°
Clear
- Humidity: 85%
- Cloud Coverage: 30%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:18 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:57 PM
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
BREAKING: Chief Pursell: Investigation into assault ongoing at W-SR
-
Changing of the guard—Clarksville business district reflects a younger generation
-
W-SR girls wrestling makes history with first sanctioned meet
-
Under one roof: Clarksville students bond across grade levels
-
Married again, Waverly transplants celebrate Thanksgiving with new vows, new home