Twenty Bremer County children had spirits brightened by an unexpected source this Christmastime. The Bremer County Peace Officers Association joined the Waverly Police Department in once again offering area schoolchildren the opportunity to Shop with a Cop Saturday.
Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Shores, a school resource officer, works to select a different group of 20 or so children from the county each year for the Peace Officers Association version of the event, which has been ongoing for a decade or so, patterned on a similar Waverly Police Department event.
The Peace Officers Association and Walmart each pay half, and children pair with an officer to spend a $100 budget on themselves and family. The young shoppers this year came from Sumner, Tripoli, Readlyn, Denver and Janesville, to name a few. Afterwards, students could choose to wrap their gifts and enjoy refreshments Walmart provided.
On Saturday afternoon, fresh from the experience, Keira Damme, 11, of Readlyn, had picked up gifts on her list for her parents and siblings and was carefully wrapping an unwieldy one with her shopping buddy, Waverly Police Investigator Holly Jacobsen.
Turns out shopping can be a bit much.
“It was tiring,” the fifth-grader said.
“She was very thoughtful,” Jacobsen said. “After she had picked things out for everybody else, then she picked things out for herself.”
Waverly Police Investigator Troy Schneider’s shopping buddy, Levi Jarchow, 9, of Sumner, said he was “happy (and) surprised” to be selected.
Schneider, one of the co-founders of the community-minded event, said the tradition began a decade-and-a-half ago and WPD continued it Saturday morning.
He still enjoys it.
“It’s fun to be with the kids and see them so excited,” Schneider said.
As they strolled down the aisles, going down the wish list, officers and kids bonded.
In one aisle, youngster Kate, sitting in the cart, picked out a unicorn bicycle helmet, and Waverly Officer Kiela Ruth — in her second year participating in the event — had her try it on to make sure it fit.
“Oh my gosh, I think I want one of those! That’s so cute,” Ruth said. “Did you make sure it fits on your head?”
Earlier, as everyone waited for the shopping spree to start, 5-year-old Tyce Read, of Sumner, checked out the items on Jacobsen’s belt as she explained them to him — but not the gun.
Jacobsen’s show-and-tell fell on good ears. Tyce’s curiosity was evident in his police SWAT uniform that, according to a family member, he puts on every day because “he wants to be an officer.”
Logan Dulin, of Tripoli, who partnered with deputy Aaron Booth, said he was “shocked” to be there.
“I didn’t think I was going to be (chosen),” said Logan.
Booth, who has participated intermittently, six or seven times, said he finds the experience rewarding.
“I get to hang out with the kids and buy presents,” he said with a smile.
Janesville Police Chief Taylor Cross, now in his fourth year participating, agreed.
“It’s exciting for the kids,” Cross said. “It’s awesome, giving back to the community, it’s great.”