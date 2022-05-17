Central College students and donors were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner.
Waverly
Tyler Doehrmann of Waverly, Central College Class of 2022, received the Class of 1971 50th Reunion Journey Scholarship and the Jack Walvoord Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Krissa Larson of Waverly, Central College Class of 2022, received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Kurby Vowels of Waverly, Central College Class of 2023, received the Peter G. and Norma L. Gaass Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
McKenna Burgess of Waverly, Central College Class of 2025, received the Phil Visser Memorial Conservation Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Denver
Isabella Laures of Denver, Central College Class of 2024, received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Parkersburg
Gannon Oberhauser of Parkersburg, Central College Class of 2024, received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Megan Johnson of Parkersburg, Central College Class of 2024, received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
Sumner
Sarah Smith of Sumner, Central College Class of 2025, received the Dr. John Wesselink Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students. A video was shown during the dinner highlighting Central’s newest endowed scholarship. It may be accessed at central.edu/perkins-scholarship.