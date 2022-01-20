The 2021-2022 competitive season is underway with a total of 32 girls competing this year for The Studio By Alyssa.
This year we have seen growth not only in the dance world but their character as well. We work on dance but also Thoughtful Thursdays as well, where our middle school aged Jazz class is asked to say one nice thing about someone in the class during attendance on the first Thursday of the month.
We’ve had tears and hugs this year as these kids embrace being back together and in person after a long shut down from COVID. Our studio is growing and we love sharing our love of art with the community.
As an owner, Alyssa Olsgaard loves making a safe space for these kids from all over northern Iowa to come and enjoy their childhood. Our competitive team has been preparing since Mid August of 2021 for this upcoming competition season.
They will compete in February and March in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines. We have a total of 13 dances competing not only against other studios but against themselves to become better dancers.
We appreciate all of our sponsors this year and hope to see everyone in the community at our end of the year show which will feature our entire studio! It’ll be a show you won’t want to miss.