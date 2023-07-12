Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.