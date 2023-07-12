The Ira Sturdevant Historical House 502 First St. SW will host locally famed, teen musician James Aissen at their open house, for tours, music and a “slice of summer” this Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. See what the Sturdevant House will be as a working museum and what artifacts they have found already in the 1856 house. The Sturdevants were one of several founding families of Waverly and the house is located on historical First Street S.W., formerly Water Street, and has many historical sites identified already. Take a stroll to the Sturdevant House, pick up a walking tour brochure, ice cream coupons, and listen to some great folk music, by local pianist, James Aissen. Music was an important part of the Sturdevant Family, and like James, Frank Sturdevant played for many public events, weddings, funerals, at church and for entertainment at home. Frank Sturdevant comes from a long tradition of musical talent in the family, including playing music for and serving, in World War I with his cousin Dorlan Lovejoy. Sturdevant started playing violin when he was three years old.
In 1852 William and Lafayette Sturdevant and his younger brother LaFayette, came to Iowa from their home in Illinois to scout out a place to use Ira’s War of 1812 Bounty and Claim for land. The men worked for a time near Quasqueton-Buchanan County, working on the prairie land. Nearby Indians had talked about the beautiful valley on the Cedar River, several miles above Independence, Iowa; so the Sturdevant Brothers set out to find this mecca.
-They traveled through the Big Woods section of Bremer County coming out on a knoll on the Eastern side of Waverly, overlooking the Cedar River with a beautiful sight of waving grass and prairie flowers, wooded areas and the beautiful river before them, today known as Lover’s Lane or Cedar Lane Road; where there is currently a tucked away park. It made an impression on them. So they returned home to tell their families with the hopes of settling in Waverly soon after. And the next year they did just that. Building cabins in the now rural area of Waverly.
In the Spring of 1854 William Sturdevant and his brother LaFayette, brought their family to Waverly and that Fall, their father Ira, his wife Asenath, and their family, joined them.
In December of that year LaFayette and Sarah Ogden became the 12th couple to be married in Bremer County. The Ogden Family were also early settlers of Waverly.
As the “village” of Waverly was just starting, Ira entered a homestead of 40 acres in the city limits, calling in his claim for his war service. Here he had a small working farm, a carriage house barn, and one can only imagine, a garden, fruit trees, outhouse, cistern, and more.
His elder son William bought 80 acres, Both men “allowed” the city to later make streets and alleys within the acres platting out what are still to this day, the SW neighborhoods of Waverly. This is still known as the Ira Sturdevant addition, in SW Waverly, from the river to the East side of 4th St. or old highway 218 and the William Sturdevant addition, the land is now SW Waverly on the Western side of 4th St. or old highway 218.
William also built the first bridge over the Cedar River for crossing from West to the East side of Waverly, but it was lost in a flood the following year.
-Ira built the old brick house at 502 First St. SW (then known as Water Street) in 1856. Rough measurements of the layout and family history back up this construction date, with an addition put on several years after that. Family and Waverly History states that the Indians knew they had a friend in the Sturdevant Family, and would often, when traveling North, stop at the Ira and Asenath Sturdevant House for a place to sleep at night in front of the hearth and a warm breakfast the next morning, before crossing the river or the ford, that was not far from Ira’s house, to proceed North.
Ira died in the house on April 12, 1862.
ABOUT THE MUSICIAN:
James Aissen is 17 years old and lives in Clarksville, Iowa. He began playing the drums at an early age. In October 2016, James started taking piano lessons and hasn’t stopped playing since. He found that he really enjoyed playing the piano and that it came easily. Along with piano, James currently plays the guitar, bass, drums, and organ. In September 2017, James began composing and notating his own original songs. In January of 2019, he released his first album, “The First”. It includes 12 solo piano originals. In November 2019, he released his second album, “Winter Dreams,” which is a holiday album. It includes four originals, and eight Christmas Classics arranged with a Mannheim Steamroller feel. In July of 2021, he released his third album, “Lighter Than Air,” which consists of 13 original songs and one arrangement. Many songs are multi-instrumental, and three feature James playing guitar and drums. James’ musical interests include Orchestral, Jazz, Progressive Rock, Contemporary, Pop, Classic Rock, Classical, and Hymns. James’ musical influences include Mannheim Steamroller, “Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Yanni, Havasi, David Lanz, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, “Emerson, Lake & Palmer,” and Dream Theater. James plays at a variety of public and private events, as well as at churches around the area. James is in the process of releasing his fourth album and plans to have it out on CD and streaming platforms by the summer of 2023. More information about James can be found on his website: www.jamesaissenmusic.com
FROM JAMES:
I am 17 years old. My family and I are from the small town of Clarksville, Iowa. My parents noticed at a young age that I seemed to have good rhythm and was often tapping on things and beatboxing. This led them to have me start dance class at almost four years old.
I began playing the drums around the age of five. My dad taught me the basics from his knowledge of playing drums in school. This was the beginning of my love of Rock N’ Roll, and Country music which is reflected in my music tastes still today.
Some of my favorite bands include: Van Halen, Dream Theater, Rammstein, Metallica, Kiss, AC/DC, Vocal Trash, Mannheim Steamroller, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Luke Bryan, and Brad Paisley.
Around the age of nine, my mom wondered if I was ready to take drum lessons and began looking for a teacher. I had an opportunity for lessons but after checking into it, my parents decided that it was not the right fit at the time.
A few years passed and my mom still wanted me to pursue a musical outlet. She wondered if piano would be beneficial and began to search for a teacher. On October 4th, 2016, I had my first piano lesson.
I was nervous to start but as I got into piano over the first few weeks, I realized I really liked it. This was the beginning of my love for piano.
Five weeks into taking piano lessons, my dad had already found sheet music of songs from some of my favorite bands. This showed me that piano was used in all genres of music which piqued my interest in piano even more. I am not sure what my teacher thought, but I think it might have been something like, “Slow down, kid!”
Unfortunately, my time with my first teacher was short lived. I had only been taking lessons with her for about four months, when she told us that she would be relocating. She moved at the end of January 2017. I was heartbroken because she was like a grandma.
My parents hoped to continue my lessons. Unfortunately, other teachers in the area were not taking new students or had a waiting list.
In March of 2017, we had an opportunity to meet with a new piano teacher in hopes of becoming one of her students. Thankfully, it worked out to begin lessons with her.
Since that time, I have continued to learn and grow as a musician. I am very thankful for the opportunities that have come along the way.
In the summer of 2017, I started writing riffs and melodies. I began writing full songs in September of that year.
At the beginning of 2018, my dad started to post videos of me playing songs to Facebook. This later turned into the page “The New James Aissen, Pianist”.