Substations and switching stations dedicated in Butler County REC service territory

Corn Belt Power Cooperative and Butler County REC honored three long-time cooperative leaders on April 11 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Donald Feldman, former Corn Belt Power board president, now has a switching station in his name. Feldman dedicated 29 years of service to Corn Belt Power’s board of directors and 36 years to Butler County REC.
“Don left behind a great legacy, working with industry partners to further enhance the quality of life of those in Corn Belt Power’s footprint and beyond,” said Ken Kuyper, executive vice president and general manager, Corn Belt Power. “Don is just the kind of person who makes everyone around him better. And that is a true testament to his leadership abilities. He was supportive of our employees and his fellow directors and always a positive influence.”
Butler County REC chose to name two new substations after Robert Bauman, former CEO/general manager, and Rick Whalen, former economic development director. Bauman worked at the cooperative for 41 years, while Whalen spent 25 years helping to develop the rural economy in Butler County REC’s footprint.
Craig Codner, CEO and general manager of Butler County REC, commented, “Bob’s ability to lead was paramount in our economic development growth. He realized the importance of bringing companies and employment to our service territory for our members and surrounding communities. In addition, our board and employees have participated in culture training for years due to Bob’s leadership and vision. He understood that creating a team was a benefit to not only employees, but members, as well. His leadership, along with his integrity and accountability, are the reasons the substation was named for him.
Partnerships are a cornerstone of economic development and of cooperatives, and Rick’s understanding of this was instrumental in the success of our program. His knowledge of economic development was invaluable. He always went the extra mile to ensure that our economic development efforts were realized—that both loan recipients and Butler County REC benefited. He helped to secure numerous loans and always conducted himself with integrity.
We appreciate the numerous contributions of both Bob and Rick.”
The substations and switching station are located inside the Butler County Logistics Park. The new infrastructure serves load that includes TrinityRail Maintenance’s expansion and the new Shell Rock Soy Processing facility.