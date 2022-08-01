The Sugar Daddys Big Band will play Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at Wilder Park in Allison.
The Sugar Daddys now consists of 17 musicians who will certainly be a favorite with renditions of the old standard Big Band tunes of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw. Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, as well as some of the “newer” jazz arrangements.
In addition, University of Northern Iowa’s outstanding percussion instructor, Matt Andrieni, who has played with the Boston Brass, will be featured as a soloist this week. Vocalist Addyson Clark will sing several songs with the Band.
“We are very fortunate to have excellent talent at Wilder Park for the concert programs,” Dave Smith, organizer of the Wilder Park Concerts said.
Popcorn, walking tacos, maid-rites, pie and more available.