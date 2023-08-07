Sugar Daddys Big Band will be at Wilder Park in Allison on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. The Big Band now consist of 17 musicians who will certainly be a favorite with renditions of the old standard Big Band tunes of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw. Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, as well as some newer jazz arrangements.
Vocalists Addyson Schultz and Dawn Sunberg will sing several songs with the Band.
This concludes the regular Concert Series for this season.
Mark your calendar for Open Mic’s Bill Hendron & Friends at Wilder Park on Sept. 2.
Dave Smith, organizer of the Wilder Park Concerts, says, “We are very fortunate to have excellent talent at Wilder Park for the music programs.”
Refreshments including popcorn, walking tacos, maid-rites and pie will be available.
Bring a lawn chair.