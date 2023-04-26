A local group dedicated to raising suicide awareness and prevention is going to train community members in QPR.
Alive and Running Iowa, a nonprofit for suicide prevention education, will host the event.
This event will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St. in Waverly. The presentation will run from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a free event sponsored by “Alive and Running Iowa.” No registration required. The material is age appropriate for middle school youth and older audiences, says Bonnie Travers, who leads a Bremer County group focused on healing after a loss to suicide.
“Come and bring a friend, learn what to say and do,” she said.
QPR is emergency care for suicide prevention. QPR stands for question, persuade, refer.
For more information, call Travers at (702) 203-9567 or email bonnietravers@gmail.com.