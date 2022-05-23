Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (Bremer County) is setting the stage for educational fun this summer! Eight Summer Day Camps are being offered for youth who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade. Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch, County Youth Coordinator, is looking forward to bringing a variety of camps to serve Bremer County on the East and West sides. “In the past, Bremer County ISU Extension has offered amazing camps. That is something we are passionate about in our youth programing/development. This year, we are thrilled to widen our accessibility to families by offering camps in a variety of locations in Bremer County.”
Not a 4-H member or Clover Kid? Not to worry. “Space Explorers”, “Dairy Day Camp”, “FUN-Dementals”, “Explore 4-H” and “Day at the Fair” are available to youth regardless of 4-H membership. All camps are $20 for non-members and $15 for Clover Kids or 4-H members. (Fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses.) To register, visit http://v2.4honline.com/. For more information or questions, contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at the Bremer County Extension Office by calling 319-882-4275 or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer