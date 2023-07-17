The 37th annual Summer Iowa Games presented by Grinnell Mutual is set to commence on Friday, July 14 at Reiman Plaza, just south of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Athlete Tailgate is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Parade of Athletes and Opening Ceremony.
A free athlete meal will be provided by the Iowa Food and Family Project (IFFP) while supplies last. Along with fruit from Capital City Fruit and drinks provided by Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Attendees are also encouraged to purchase food from food trucks that will be located on site. In addition to food trucks, the Athlete Tailgate will feature vendors from various local companies along the Reiman Plaza.
Entertainment available at the Athlete Tailgate includes inflatables, yard games, and live music from a DJ. All entertainment provided during the Athlete Tailgate is free of charge and all athletes and other attendees are permitted to participate.
Following the Athlete Tailgate, the Opening Ceremony will begin with the annual Parade of Athletes. During the Parade of Athletes, Summer Iowa Games athletes and teams will have the opportunity to join together to walk the parade route and have their group's name read aloud. The Parade of Athletes will start at 6:30 and will follow a trail along the perimeter of the Reiman Plaza.
At the conclusion of the Parade of Athletes, attendees will have the opportunity to watch the ceremonial lighting of the cauldron to represent the official beginning of the 2023 Summer Iowa Games. The lighting of the cauldron is an honor that is granted to the previous year's Athletes of the Year. For 2023, the cauldron will be lit by 2022 Iowa Games Marty McHone Female Athlete of the Year, Callie Brendeland, representing the sport of Taekwondo.
For complete details and Iowa Games information, visit www.iowagames.org. Help us kick-off another year of Summer Iowa Games events at the Athlete Tailgate and Opening Ceremony on July 14.