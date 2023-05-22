Summer Reading Program sign-ups have begun at Shell Rock’s Benny Gambaiani Public Library. The program will last from June 14 to Aug. 9.
Please join the library as they kick off the summer reading program.
June 14
10:30 a.m. — story time -all ages are welcome (every Wednesday)
11 a.m. — kick-off of Summer Reading sign your child up while enjoying free ice cream and toppings.
June 23
10:30 a.m. at Boyd Building: Lindsay McDermott, a reptile enthusiast. Learn and discuss reptiles while getting to touch and hold them.
June 28
11:00 a.m. at Boyd Building SOAR is three-fold, raptor rehabilitation, raptor education, and raptor research. Come learn about this special program and see some amazing birds.
August 9
1:00 p.m. — As summer winds down float on down to the library! If you can find it that is as we will have the Foam cannon in full force from Absolute Science.
Make sure to like and follow us on Facebook for announcements and activities throughout the summer.