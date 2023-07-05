The area teams are heating up at the right time and are hoping to carry the momentum throughout the playoffs.
Janesville softball at AGWSR
In the first round of the 1A softball playoffs, the Wildcats traveled to AGWSR to take on the Cougars.
AGWSR was the first to get on the board in the bottom of the second inning and they took a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats were able to respond in the top of the third with one run to tie it up at 1-1, but the Cougars bounced back with one more run and they led 2-1 after three innings.
Janesville was able to blow the game wide open in the fourth with eight runs to take the 9-2 lead.
AGWSR scored two runs to cut the lead to 9-4, and in the fifth inning, both teams scored two runs.
In the sixth, Janesville scored two runs in the top of the inning and the Cougars tried their best to comeback, but four runs wasn’t enough and the Wildcats advanced with a 13-10 win.
W-SR softball vs Riceville
The Go-Hawk softball team closed out their regular season on Monday in a game against Riceville.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Wildcats were able to push one run across the plate on two singles and some errors from Waverly-Shell Rock to take the 1-0 lead after one.
Through the fifth inning, it was still 1-0, but Maya Willey was strong throughout the game as she retired 11 straight batters.
In the sixth, Emma Thompson sent a ball deep over the outfield fence to tie the game at 1-1 and the game went into extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Brittney Bodensteiner clutched up and drove in the winning RBI to give W-SR the 2-1 victory.
Willey finished the game with 11 strikeouts and W-SR closed out the regular season with an 11-18 record.
Wapsie Valley baseball vs Postville
In round one of the baseball playoffs, the Warriors faced off against the Pirates.
Wapsie Valley was able to jump out to a 7-0 lead after just two innings and Tucker Ladeburg drove in a couple more to extend the lead to 9-0.
Up 10-0 in the fifth inning, the Warriors closed out the win to advance to the second round.
Hunter Curley and Tyler Schoer combined for the five-inning no-hitter.