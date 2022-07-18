Sumner celebrated its sesquicentennial—that’s its 150th anniversary—with bountiful crowds, beautiful weather and numerous Sasquatch sightings.
On Thursday and Friday, the community hosted a pool party, a Parade of Lights, a lawn chair night in the park, a Kiddie Parade and a band concert at Cub Park, as well as the crowning of Miss Sumner Kathryn Dillon, Little Miss Sumner Camryn Freitag and Little Mister Sumner Sage Duhrkopf.
Saturday’s events kicked off with the traditional parade, expanded by the large numbers of veterans and military vehicles in town for the concurrent Moving Wall and Vietnam recognition events in City Park.
Saturday provided many games and events in Cub Park, including Bingo, an FFA-organized petting zoo, a kiddie tractor pull, large inflatables for playing on, a climbing wall and many food options.
Saturday night saw live music by Elvis & Sons and Wildcard, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Events continued Sunday with a community breakfast, a community church service and a car show.
Early in their planning, event organizers played on the similarity between “sesqui-” and “Sasquatch,” and came up with an unofficial Bigfoot mascot for the 150th anniversary.
Fortunately, the Sasquatch character showed up during the celebration, delighting crowds wherever he appeared and bringing a unique twist to the historic event.