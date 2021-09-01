SUMNER – Smiles. Laughter. Relaxation.
The mood during Sumner-Fredericksburg’s team photo day was joyous for the most part, and it wasn’t just because assistant coach Pam Frisch’s grandchildren were on hand as nearly 20 ‘babysitters’ clamored for their attention.
The Cougars return a veteran, relatively deep ball club that reached the Class 2A state tournament and posted more than 20 wins (27-8) for the first time in head coach Tori Sorenson’s five seasons.
Sumner-Fredericksburg spent four consecutive seasons from 2013-2016 winning 30-plus contests a year and reaching the Class 2A state tournament under the tutelage of Gwen Pagel. An attempt to begin another streak is at the forefront of the group’s mindset.
“Obviously we have high expectations and high goals,” Sorenson said. “We know that we’re not going to fly under anybody’s radar this year. We lost a couple pieces, but we have pieces that we can put back right in those places to help.”
Yet all know it won’t come easy, by any stretch. Sumner-Fredericksburg need only look at its own conference — and division within the conference — to see as much.
Three current North Iowa Cedar League East clubs reached a state tournament last season as Union qualified for the 3A tournament and Wapsie Valley qualified for the Class 1A bracket. New Central division teams Denver and Dike-New Hartford, formerly division foes of Sumner-Fredericksburg, both qualified for the 2A bracket.
The Wolverines and Cougars met in the 3-6 quarterfinal while Dike and No. 5 seed Denver faced off in the state championship.
“Dike is returning everybody and has the caliber and tradition it has,” Sorenson said. “Denver, it was back-and-forth between us last year. They’ve got basically everyone back from a year ago. And you have a Wapsie, who was a qualifier for state and is a talented group as well.
“There is no one you get to take a break with. It’s a challenge, but I think the majority of people would rather come to a game to watch that’s competitive and you’re going to see exciting volleyball.”
Sorenson’s squad will face them, and others, behind an experienced core.
Three hundred ninety-three aces. Seven hundred eighty-two kills. Eight hundred twenty-eight assists.
The number of offensive statistics returnees provided last season.
One hundred eighty-three total blocks. One thousand, one hundred sixty-nine digs.
The number of defensive statistics returnees provided last season.
Stacked is one adjective to describe Sumner-Fredericksburg’s on-court presence. The production doesn’t just come from one player, or one class.
Kill leaders were sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Elliot (3016) and senior setter Morgan Brandt (294), who combined for 64 percent of the spikes. Sophomore outside Morgan Block posted more than 100 (102) as well.
Brandt (55) and Elliot (47) also grabbed half of the Cougars’ aces.
Brandt (257) and junior setter/right-side Payten Seehase (391) ran the offense and accrued 89 percent of the assists totaled while senior middle blocker Katie Reno (68) and Elliott (51) were the lone Cougars to garner more than 40 total blocks.
Brandt (35) and sophomore outside Morgan Block (21) also posted double-digit figures.
Junior libero Alivia Lange (384 digs) led a stout back line that featured key production from Elliott, Brandt, Seehase and senior defensive specialist Gracie Jones (52 digs, 30 aces).
Senior middle/right-side Whitney Tegtmeier is expected to have an expanded role, as is everyone else on the roster based on plug-ins for departed players.
Sorenson believes her club is ready to face the fray, if early practices are to be believed.
“We’ve already had two bloody noses in the gym with a couple incoming freshmen stepping on the court in practice,” she said. “And all these girls play a key part in our practices and preparation. Our numbers are lower compared to the past and those individuals have to step up as the so-called ‘pushers’ to compete against the varsity.”
The program has inched toward a higher focus on mental health, mental acuity on and off the court.
“Every time you step into a classroom or court, we want to win the day,” Sorensen said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t lose or have a setback at some point, but winning the day means we take that and learn from it to get better each and every day out.
“It’s in school, in the community, what they take away from the sport and the group. If someone were to ask them what this group was remembered for 20 years from now, they could look back and say, ‘These are the things we stood for.’”