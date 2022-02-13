JESUP — Tears. A giant bear hug.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Treyce Ensign buried his head in his hands minutes earlier. He lost in the Class 1A District 4 195-pound championship, pinned by Iowa Valley’s Brody Hoyt.
Then the announcement came as Ensign sat outside Jesup’s gym: “There will be no wrestleback at 195 pounds.”
Don Bosco’s Landon Fernandez won the third-place match, enabling Ensign (26-11) to advance to state.
He enveloped himself in the arms of his uncle, Dick Jurgensen, and wept.
“I was so excited. There was a lot of emotion,” Ensign said after going 1-1. “I’m making myself proud, plus my family.
“It’s been one hell of a ride, starting from day one. Things come true if you put in a lot of hard work and determination.”
Ensign, who pinned Fernandez in the semifinal, was one of three Cougars to reach the state meet. Sumner-Fredericksburg’s senior trio went through in nearly every way possible — a championship win, a championship loss, and the long climb back from a semifinal loss.
“We thought we realistically had a shot at getting four out of five. To get three out of five is pretty good,” head coach Jeff Meyer said. “All three seniors made it, and we’re happy about that.”
Nathan Egan (28-8) lost his 145 semifinal, 10-2 to Don Bosco’s Myles McMahon, and needed a lot of help. Egan had to beat his next opponent, BGM’s Mason Maschmann. Egan picked up a pin with 48 seconds remaining in the first period.
Egan needed McMahon to win the district title, which McMahon did.
Then Egan needed to beat Wapsie Valley’s Aidan Shannon in the wrestleback.
Six minutes later, with a 6-3 victory, Egan punched his ticket.
“We knew coming in the first (match) was going to be rough and the second way was probably the way I had to go,” Egan said of climbing back. “And I was prepared for that.”
Egan took a four-point first-period lead against Shannon off a takedown and nearfall near the ring boundary before both tumbled out of bounds. He added a second-period takedown and led 6-0 going into the third.
“That’s when I knew I had it and state’s coming,” Egan said of the scramble. “I just figured I have to get the first takedown. At this stage, most matches, the first takedown usually wins. That was my plan — didn’t plan any further than that, just get the first takedown.”
Classmate Cael Judisch (31-1) went 2-0 en route to his first state appearance.
He beat Don Bosco’s Cole Frost, 3-1, in the semifinal to set up a showdown with Starmont’s Lane German. Judisch beat German, 11-5, for the sectional title a week prior and topped him at the district meet, 16-5, for a major decision win.
“I feel pretty amazing.” Judisch said. “After all these years, I finally get to prove who I am at state. I’m happy. It’s a huge relief.”
All three reach the apex in their final season.
“It means dreams come true,” Ensign said. “I had a dream that my friend Cael and I were going to make it to state our senior year. It came true — we’re going to get to wrestle at ‘The Well’ together, make good memories.”
Sumner’s Kyle Kuhlmann went 1-1 at 195 to place third. Grant Henderson (170, 0-2) placed fourth.