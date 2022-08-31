Isabelle Elliott

Isabelle Elliott spikes a ball past the AGWSR defender.

The start of North Iowa Cedar League play saw Denver host AGWSR and Sumner-Fredericksburg in a triangular.

Sixth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg opened its night against AGWSR and won, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23. It closed with a 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-7 to host Denver.