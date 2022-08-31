The start of North Iowa Cedar League play saw Denver host AGWSR and Sumner-Fredericksburg in a triangular.
Sixth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg opened its night against AGWSR and won, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23. It closed with a 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-7 to host Denver.
S-F was able to claw its way back to tie it at 6-6 against AGWSR.
Both teams traded points, and the lead, throughout the entire first set. Sumner put a little bit of space between the two teams when it took an 18-15 lead. Alexa Buhman was able to put a nice tip over the net to put S-F ahead, 19-15.
AGWSR stormed back to take a 22-20 lead and closed out the first set with a 25-21 win.
It kept the momentum going in set two, taking an early 5-2 lead. S-F’s Isabelle Elliott was a difference maker, killing and blocking everything that came her way to tie the set up at 6-6.
AGWSR was able to put S-F at arm’s length, taking a 15-11 lead.
Buhman was able to get back-to-back blocks to bring S-F within one. It took the lead at 18-17 and held on for the 25-23 win.
The back-and-forth play style kept going in set three. S-F was able to put some ground between the two and took a 14-10 lead, then extended it to 19-11 before rolling to the win.
Set four started much like the others, tied at 5-all early. Six straight points by S-F allowed it to take an 11-5 lead.
AGWSR battled back to tie the set at 13, and 17-all. AGWSR later scored five straight points to close the score (24-23), but S-F won the game on the ensuing point, 25-23.
Denver vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
The third and final game of the night was a top-15 matchup between the No. 6 Cougars and the 15th-ranked Cyclones.
Denver’s Jessica Gergen made her presence known early on, putting Denver up 5-2 with three kills. A block by Gergen on a kill attempt by Elliott later put the Cyclones up 10-8.Denver extended the lead to 14-8, then 17-8 before finishing off the first set behind seven kills from both Gergen and Kayla Knowles.
Knowles picked up right with a big kill to give Denver an early 5-1 lead in the second set. S-F brought set two closer, 7-5, and threatened the whole way.
The Cougars took a 20-19 lead and they didn’t relinquish it.
Knowles’ 14th kill of the match tied it up at 5-5 in set three. Later, Elliott smacked her 17th kill of the match to give the Cougars the 13-12 advantage.
Denver took the lead back at 16-15, and again at 20-19 after a big block from Gergen. An impressive rally tied the score at 22 before S-F won set two, 26-24.
With its back against the wall, Denver took a 5-3 lead in set four. Gergen got her fifth block of the match to give the Cyclones a 12-10 lead.
Elliott and Knowles kept trading hard-hit balls while Denver took a 15-13 lead.
Elliott’s 35th kill tied the set up at 20. Knowles battled the Cyclones back, and they won the fourth set after three straight kills.
The Cyclones opened the final set with a 5-2 lead. S-F later trailed 8-4 and 11-5. Chardonnay Hubert got in front of a spike from Elliott to get the 11th point.
A final kill gave Denver the set and match.
Elliott finished with nearly 40 kills against Denver.
“Isabelle is an amazing player and a great person,” head coach Jamie Johnsonn said. “I love to coach against her but as she gets better honestly we just hope that we can trade those points with her.”
Wapsie sweeps Oelwein volleyball
Wapsie Valley walked out of Oelwein on Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10, North Iowa Cedar League East division victory.
The Warriors (9-1, 1-0) put down 30 kills and 16 aces, with Taylor Buhr (six) and Macy Ott (four) dropping 10 aces combined.
Hannah Knight chipped in 10 kills, 12 digs, an ace and a block while Kalvyn Rosengarten added six kills and two blocks. Anna Curley contributed six kills and two aces. Sydney Matthias collected 21 assists, eight digs, four kills and two aces.
Emma Smock led Oelwein (4-5, 0-1) with six kills and an ace. Lainee Reisner garnered four kills while Zoey Reisner snagged six digs and three kills.
— Gidal Kaiser